Add a burst of colour to your garden with Alliums

Best planted in well-drained soils in autumn, these show-stoppers create a firework effect in summer

Alliums, or ornamental onions, are hugely popular in gardens throughout Europe. They have been in fashion for years, and with good reason. Alliums bring exuberance to the garden with their fun baubles of colour at a time when the summer garden has not yet reached its peak. They are extremely easy to grow, and their flowers come in a great range of colours, from purple, pink and blue to yellow and white. Plant sizes within the family vary considerably, with tiny species available for rock gardens to the drumstick types with stout upright stems topped with balls of colour.