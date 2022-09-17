All the joys of spring for limited spaces

Here’s my trick of layering a variety of bulbs in the one pot if you are confined to a terrace or balcony

Last week I wrote about smaller bulbs that can be used in window boxes or containers for gardeners who have less room to garden in such as patios, terraces and balconies. There’s another space saving method to enjoy lots of bulbs but all in the one pot. This is sometimes known as a bulb lasagne where instead of pasta sheets, meat and sauce, you layer different bulbs on top of each other in a pot, covering each tier with compost and thereby maximising the display from each pot. So if you’ve been tempted by all the lovely packets of bulbs on show in the garden centres and supermarkets at the moment and can’t choose which to plump for, here’s a method for enjoying a few different varieties in the one pot and extending seasonal flowering interest as long as possible.