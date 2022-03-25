Amazing space: £750k Co Down home sure to attract the crowds to Killinchy Road

The spacious lounge is over 25 feet long

157 Killinchy Road offers six bedrooms and six bathrooms

The Killinchy Road property offers over 4000 sq ft of well finished, modern family space with six bedrooms and six bathrooms as well as an office which is now top of most peoples’ wish list.

Gaze out of any of its many majestic windows to quiet country views yet sitting in the quaint village of Lisbane, it is a great location for easy commuting to a range of surrounding towns.

The house stands proud on an elevated site at 157 Killinchy Road and is just a short drive from Killinchy, Comber, Newtownards and Dundonald.

As well as substantial ground floor accommodation including four reception rooms, this property boasts four en suites, a main bathroom and large second floor playroom with adjoining office/bedroom. An extra decadent touch is a lift to the first floor.

Double gates open to a driveway leading past immaculate lawns to the front of the house.

Once inside, every room feels spacious including the hallway which features a striking open tread solid oak staircase and houses a cloakroom with WC.

Double doors lead into a bright lounge which is over 25 feet long and features a stone fireplace and glazed patio doors opening to the front garden.

Another set of glazed double doors with glazed side panels creates a feature at the entrance to a formal dining room for ease of entertaining.

There is also a sunroom with a beautiful vaulted and beamed ceiling which opens via double glazed doors to a private, back patio.

The kitchen is pretty special with plenty of space for living, eating and cooking.

The kitchen's centrepiece is a huge island

A brick fireplace with multi fuel stove creates a cosy feeling in what is a large family space.

But the centrepiece is a huge island which houses a six-ring gas hob and ceiling hung extractor van, serving as both a food preparation area and a breakfast bar.

There is also a Neff built-in oven, Hotpoint integrated dishwasher and pantry. Glazed double doors lead to a patio.

The ground floor accommodation is complete with a well fitted utility room and another WC.

The wow factor is found on the first of two landings. The beautiful staircase leads to an expansive glazed reading room which can be closed off by a set of glazed double doors.

As well as a modern en suite shower room the master bedroom has the added luxury touch of a dressing room.

All six bedrooms are good doubles and four come with a shower room.

The main bathroom has a designer feel with a contemporary free-standing bath set on a solid wood plinth. There is also a bidet, heated towel rail and separate shower.

Another set of stairs leads to the top floor where there is a spacious playroom, a bedroom and home office/study/gym.

This floor has yet another shower room.

Outside the grounds have been well designed and maintained. There is a large, detached garage and the back of the house features a lovely, bricked patio with brick circular flower beds.

This property is on the market for offers around £750,000. Contact Templeton Robinson on 028 9042 4747