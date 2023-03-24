Ballymena property valued at over £380k is cream of the rural living crop

Offering convenience of location and relaxed rural living, No 3 Tullyvadden Lane is best of both worlds

The house is well designed with comfort in mind

Both the lounge and living rooms come with multi-fuel stoves

This Co Antrim property offers exceptional family living accommodation, which includes a quartet of bedrooms and four reception rooms and an impressive, detached double garage.

From the front door, with glazed side panels and archway to entrance hallway, your first glimpse of this property is an elegant one.

The lounge is home to a multi-fuel-burning stove with a tiled hearth and railway sleeper mantle.

Walnut wooden flooring features, while double doors lead to the tiled floored sun room.

The front exterior of 3 Tullyvadden Lane, Ballymena

The living room, also with a multi-fuel stove, offers easy access to the open-plan kitchen. The latter comes with a range of eye- and low-level fitted units. Amenities include integrated five-ring gas hob, integrated double oven, and window seat. There’s space for a fridge freezer and the kitchen is plumbed for a dishwasher.

The utility room, meanwhile, is plumbed for a washing machine and there is space for a tumble dryer.

Again, there is additional storage space and fitted units. There is also a downstairs playroom and cloakroom.

Upstairs, the landing is home to a hot press with shelved storage. For those working from home, there’s a spacious study area.

The primary bedroom contains an en suite shower room and dressing room. A second bedroom features an en suite shower room.

The family bathroom houses a four-piece contemporary white suite with walnut wooden flooring.

Alongside the curated interior design, the exterior is equally eye-catching. Cast iron electric entrance gates with intercom systems plus well-maintained gardens ensure this is a property that many potential homeowners will love.

The detached garage has potential for loft space and comes with an electric car charging point.

The location is recognised as a premier address thanks to its proximity to arterial routes to Belfast, Ballymena and Larne.

For those who love the convenience of location coupled with the opportunity to enjoy rural living, this looks set to be someone’s dream home.

Offers over £380,000.

For more, contact Homes Independent Ballymena, 028 2565 1111