Ballynorthland Manor: Old Dungannon estate transformed into modern development of high end homes

The bedroom is spacious and comes with an en suite

One of the oldest estates in Ireland has been beautifully transformed into a modern development of high end 21st century homes.

Ballynorthland Manor dates back to the 17th century and was part of the grand country estate of the Earls of Ranfurly from 1692 until the early 20th century.

Now the wonderful Grade B-listed mansion has been very beautifully and carefully transformed into a collection of exclusive private dwellings.

The development sits right in the heart of 70 acres of parkland overlooking the glistening waters of Dungannon Lake.

An oasis for those fortunate enough to live here, the lake and woodland are a natural habitat to a diverse range of flora and fauna including mallard ducks, swans, rainbow trout and various bird species.

Ballynorthland

A team of top architects, builders and designers came together to sympathetically transform the old manor house retaining all the original splendour outside while inside is cutting edge 21st century chic.

No corners have been cut to create these high energy-efficient luxury homes.

Contactors Stands Homes employed the services of Warwick Architects, a multi–award winning practice located in Templepatrick and internationally renowned Kris Turnbull and his talented Belfast team to create the lush interiors.

There are only seven of these select properties in total and of these five have been snapped up.

This leaves The Fort, a 1,238 sq ft, two-bedroom first-floor apartment with small outdoor area and level own door access, priced at £275,000.

Ballynorthland kitchen

There is also Quinn Cottage, a 1,797 sq ft two storey, three-bedroom mid terrace with private garden area and level own door access, priced at £400,000.

Each new home comes with a contemporary kitchen offering a choice of bespoke finishes and expect fine details like solid worktops, shark nose edges, mitred corners and drainer grooves.

All appliances are included with a four ring induction hob, oven, integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher, while a separate utility area will be plumbed for a washing machine and tumble drier.

Bathrooms and en suites are finished with contemporary sanitary ware and again you can choose from a choice of chrome fittings.

Flooring is a mix of luxurious carpets and engineered hardwood planks.

All the interior doors are painted timber panelled with period ironmongery and each home has sliding sash windows with wooden shutters.

A wood burning or gas stove and energy efficient gas fired central heating system is standard.

Most properties open onto a fully landscaped courtyard and there are planted communal areas.

Electric entrance gates lead to this private estate with fobs and codes provided to residents who will have their own allocated parking spaces.

Located in the historic Co Tyrone, the town of Dungannon is a bustling hub for shoppers and for dining out and socialising.

It has regular farmers and flower markets and you can relax on the fairways at Dungannon Golf Club, admire the abundance of wildlife in Peatlands Park or get lost in history at Benburb Castle, Beaghmore Stone Circles and Tullaghoge Fort.

For further information contact Ashley Black of Templeton Robinson 028 9266 1700 or Jeremy Baird of Maison Real Estate 028 8788 0080.