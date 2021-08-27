Banbridge palatial pad the last word in luxury

A rare opportunity to purchase a stunning Co Down family home has come up, writes Stephanie Bell

This palatial pad on the Ballymoney Road in Banbridge will charm with its many bespoke interior features and fine finishes.

Cranberry Manor is an extensive property with around 7,700 sq ft of sumptuous living space, all nestled in lush, landscaped gardens of 1.25 acres.

There is a further 2,000 sq ft of space outside with a large workshop and double garage.

Designed by Peter Caldwell of Ostick & Williams Architects, the house cuts quite a dash with its Scrabo stone walls, deep windowsills and Westmoreland green slate roof.

The interior too has had an expert hand with designer Joan Thompson creating the fabulous finishes which inject personality into every room.

Cranberry Manor offers impressive views

Private security gates open to a sweeping driveway which cuts through mature grounds to the front of the house.

In total there are five double bedrooms, master with walk-in dressing room and en suite shower room, five reception rooms, a luxury kitchen/diner, utility room, ground floor WC, first floor WC and family bathroom

The top floor is devoted to a large family entertainment room complete with bar, two offices and a reception area with its own utility room.

Interior architectural features abound with bespoke artisan cornicing and ceiling roses throughout as well as high ceilings, oversized skirtings, wood mouldings and wall panelling.

Luxury touches include a lift to all three floors, underfloor zoned heating on the ground floor, a Beam vacuum system and Wi-Fi throughout the property.

This grand family home enjoys an elevated position offering beautiful country views stretching as far as the eye can see.

When you step into the house you realise straightaway that you have arrived somewhere special.

Luxury touches abound in the property

A grand entrance hall has a beautiful restored antique fireplace as a centrepiece set in wood panelled walls. The floor is solid wood, and a beautiful feature staircase is made from oak.

Solid wooden flooring runs throughout all the ground floor rooms and even the doors are bespoke.

There is bright and elegant lounge with bay window and open fire with white marble surround.

Sliding wooden and glazed doors open to a dining room which looks out over the back of the house.

The family room is equally elegant with a wood-burning stove and a large window seat which looks out over the beautiful gardens. Double doors open to a back terrace.

The designer kitchen is spacious and well fitted with bespoke cream units, topped with granite work surfaces.

You have all you need to cook up a family treat with an Aga cooker as well as a separate Neff oven and gas hob, plus a large walk-in pantry.

Double doors open onto a terrace for easy al fresco dining.

An equally well fitted utility leads through to a boot room with cloak area and storage.

There is a back hallway with access to a study/library and a ground floor WC.

Upstairs and a large gallery landing with panelled walls and a feature-stained glass window leads to beautifully finished bedrooms on the second floor.

There are two en suite bedrooms and a luxury family bathroom fitted with a corner Jacuzzi bath.

Also on the second floor is a special entertainment room with a full-sized snooker table and bar.

The top floor offers additional space ideal for anyone working from home. It has a reception area, large storeroom, boardroom, two offices, a utility room and WC.

Outside are large, private and peaceful gardens with multiple entertainment areas, extensive lawns and a feature pond.

The property also boasts an exceptionally well finished double garage which is secured with German Novoferm sectional insulated electric doors.

Carrying on the work from home theme do popular with today’s house hunters, a big attraction will be a large workshop with its own mezzanine.

This incredible home is on the market for offers over £895,000 with Independent Property Estates, tel: 02891 450000