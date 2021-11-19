Bangor Victorian townhouse with childhood theme is a ‘treasure trove’ and on market for £400k

It’s a house that’s as striking on the inside as it is on the outside.

A bright pink five-bedroom Victorian townhouse has gone on the market, located on Bangor’s much sought-after Seacliff Road, a coastal road linking Bangor marina to Ballyholme Bay.

But it’s the contents of the home, however, of most interest to house-hunters who have been looking at the property — and those looking online.

Not only is the sea-fronted home painted in a shocking bright pink colour to grab your attention, but inside is filled with an array of childhood-themed antiques to complete the Dollhouse look such as rocking horses, an iron elephant as well as what every home should have - a giant stuffed bear looking out the window — an iconic feature on Bangor’s seafront.

“The bear has actually been quite a character in Bangor for some time!” said Adhamh Callan-Rushe, an estate agent for Independent Property Estates.

“It’s a truly stunning house full of lots of character and charm,” he said.

“There really is no other house like it!”

The estate agents are seeking offers upwards of £399,950 for the house, which is heated by oil, features five spacious bedrooms, three receptions and one bathroom as well as a rear garden and courtyard.

The property was only listed last week but interest has been growing around the three-storey home and viewings have already started.

Built in approximately 1895, the Victorian influence can certainly be seen in the current owner’s decor choices and antique collections, with plenty of original features still present throughout.

Most of the ceiling cornices, picture rails, handrails and bannister throughout is all original, just with an added splash of paint to match the patterned wallpaper.

Four of the five bedrooms also boast original cast-iron fireplaces, as well as one which was updated with marble, but still in-keeping with the rest of the property.

The traditional bay windows overlooking Belfast Lough are also sensitively kept reflecting the Victorian style.

Walking through the front door, the entrance hall is laid in a Chinese slate tiled floor with traditional ceiling cornicing, but also catching your eye is an ornately carved wooden horse, a marble pillar, a bizarre watering can tree and a small toy monkey hanging from the wall.

This theme sets the tone for the rest of the extremely random interior of the house, which is decorated with multiple thrones and taxidermy animals and various trinkets.

When asked what makes the property so unique, Adhamh told Belfast Telegraph that the location and the view are what trump the wacky interiors.

“This is a really prestigious address and its few and far between when a house comes on the market here,” the estate agent said.

“The previous owners lived here for the past 20 to 30 years and are just looking to downsize, so unfortunately all the interior ornaments are going with them!

“People who buy these properties usually stay here for a generation or more, so when they become available there is a list waiting to snap them up.”

The Co Down man said that while most of the other properties on the same road have been kept as family homes, many have been converted to B&Bs or even split into two separate homes.