Barn to thrill: Design, luxury and lifestyle are all a given at this £750k seaside abode

Situated on an elevated site off the famous coastal Warren Road, this striking property commands stunning views of the Irish Sea out to the Donaghadee Sound and Copeland Islands.

Arguably one of the finest homes in an area known for its fabulous bespoke properties, 57 Barn Hill does exceptional at every turn.

It is a spacious house laid out to be easily configured to suit your individual living requirements.

With luxury touches such as remote-controlled mood lighting, roof windows and built-in speakers, this is a home also designed for comfort.

A fantastic open plan kitchen/living/dining room opening to a balcony is a designer’s dream and the perfect family and entertaining space.

There is also a second kitchen, large living room opening to a terrace, a dining room or home office, a sitting room or playroom, utility, butler’s pantry, two bedrooms and a bathroom with four-piece white suites all on the ground floor.

A stylish open tread staircase with glass balustrade leads to a lower level where there are three more stylish bedrooms, one with en suite shower room and an additional shower room.

The front of the property is sheltered by trees and gates open onto a driveway with plenty of parking space.

Steps lead up to a covered porch and into a beautiful reception hall with part panelled walls and striking feature wallpaper.

Enter into the living room where you are immediately drawn to a glazed wall with sliding patio doors opening onto an extensive terrace, looking out to the sea.

This spacious room is finished with an attractive marble fireplace with gas coal effect fire and the French doors which open into the dining room are a nice touch.

Another spacious room, it features modern bespoke built-in cabinets along one wall, as well as another large window, and would also make the perfect home office space.

The first of two kitchens is fitted with a range of solid wooden units with solid wood worktops. It is fully equipped with a sink, plumbing for a washing machine, integrated oven, hob and space for a fridge. A glazed door opens to the gardens.

There is also a sitting room on this floor and two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a contemporary family bathroom with four-piece suite.

The utility room also boasts a large range of cupboards, a sink, integrated washing machine and tumble dryer with plumbing for a dishwasher. The butler’s pantry is the perfect place to store all your cupboard essentials and has a fridge and sink for easy food preparation.

With the practicalities more than well catered for, the biggest wow factor lies at the back of the property where an architecturally-led room serves as a magnificent main kitchen/living/dining room.

A vaulted ceiling and panoramic views through banks of floor to ceiling windows creates a bright and modern space which has been finished to the highest standard.

Sleek kitchen units are topped with quartz and there is all you need for family cooking and entertaining with a large island to hang out and prepare your food and a range cooker, integrated fridge, wine cooler, freezer, oven and dishwasher.

Built-in speakers also make entertaining easy and if you are just chilling in this beautiful space, remote-controlled sky windows and blinds can be closed at the touch of a button.

The large windows in the kitchen, living and dining area look out over the beautiful sea views.

A cast-iron stove is perfect for cooler nights and patio doors open to a large terrace for relaxing on warmer evenings.

The sleek oak open tread staircase leads down to three additional bedrooms on a lower ground floor, one with an en suite and another fantastic contemporary shower room.

Outside, the mature gardens are also extensive and well finished with a summerhouse, flowerbeds and plenty of room for children to play.

There are also multiple seating areas which includes a large granite terrace accessed from the living room, a lower decked area with covered bar, electric and light as well as a terrace, accessed from the main bedroom.

There is also another spectacular viewing gallery with decking just outside the kitchen and a double garage.

This dream home is on the market for offers around £750,000. Contact John Minnis on 028 9188 8881