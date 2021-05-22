Battening down: the revival of panelling

An update on the décor classic is gaining interest says Aine Toner

It’s been upwards of 14 months since many have started working from home, and for many, it’s given food for thought in terms of renovating and decorating.

I suppose it’s like fashion, interiors are very similar, they’re trend based, things are revived throughout the decades,” says Nicole Tohill, a Lisburn-based interior design consultant who runs Interiors by Nicole and whose ethos is based on affordability and accessibility.

She explains that many clients’ interests have been recently piqued by a modern interpretation of a traditional piece of decoration.

“I’m starting to see a lot of panelling but more contemporary-style panelling, and not necessarily in natural wood tones, but more painted panelling,” she says.

“It could be vertical slat panelling, or Shaker-style panelling or even more abstract panels where battening is fitted to the walls at various angles. It adds lots of texture to the space without making the space too busy. When it’s painted out in the same colour as the other walls, it can really enhance the space.

“Many are panelling a lot in their halls so it’s definitely a nod back to that but again, they’re doing maybe more Shaker-style so rather than using a lot of beaded trims, they’re using sharper or squared-off edge trims, which adds that contemporary slant.

“Also, a lot of it is down to your colour choice and your paint colour. When you introduce a contemporary colour palette, then it makes the panelling feel more contemporary too.”

Colour is something Nicole embraces, though she opts for smoky tones, “a warmer, subtler shade of the colour and less pigmented.”

“I’ve noticed clients are definitely braver,” she says in terms of choosing brighter, bolder colours. “With the likes of Pinterest and Instagram they’re starting to see images of people being bolder in their interiors, and then it’s given them the confidence to do the same in their own home.

“Very often when clients are left to their own devices, they will take the path of least resistance, the safe option, the paler colours, and they’ll get me in and say, ‘I don’t understand why it’s not coming together’. That’s when I’ve got to push them out of their comfort zone a wee bit and just give them the encouragement to say, ‘This is not a crazy idea and if you painted this colour, it’ll look really well.

“Often it’s just having that extra voice and that nudge that gives people the confidence to take the leap and do it. And I always say it’s paint: what’s the worst that can happen?”

For those looking to renovate their home, possibly as a consequence of lockdown, Nicole says that many are moving towards more open plan living.

“People find it quite tricky when they maybe move to a new house or do a bit of renovation and then all of a sudden are left with a large open plan space that they find tricky to zone or compartmentalise,” she explains.

“It’s about creating continuity and flow between a kitchen, where you need the functionality, and a dining room, where you want to be able to relax and enjoy a meal, and then maybe a small living area, where you want to watch TV. I’m creating harmony within those three spaces even though, functionally, they have sort of totally different purposes.

Nicole creates private Pinterest boards for clients to give visual cues for creating their longed-for looks. For more information, see interiorsbynicole.com; Instagram @interiorsbynicoleni; Facebook @InteriorsbyNicole