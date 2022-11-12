Beautiful five-bedroom home in Co Down is in fine farm

The kitchen is well equipped

The living room is cosy thanks to a fire and hearth

Ideally situated almost an equal distance between Saintfield and Ballynahinch, Dunromin, an 8.3-acre small holding, enjoys views over the Co Down countryside towards Slieve Croob and the Dromara Hills.

The property includes a spacious, well appointed five-bedroomed farm house and a range of outbuildings including stables, workshop and stores.

The maple strip floored entrance porch welcomes you into the space.

With its corniced ceiling and array of cosy elements, the dining room also offers plenty of storage space.

The family room comes with a feature brick fireplace with enclosed stove on a quarry tiled hearth.

Additionally, the sitting room comes with a cast iron fireplace for optimum cosiness.

Moving to the kitchen and you’re greeted with an array of amenities and integrated appliances such as Bosch double ovens and dishwasher, and an Indesit four-ring ceramic hob.

There’s also an extensive range of mid oak eye and floor level cupboards and drawers with formica worktops with a matching peninsula breakfast bar. The utility room comes with a range of laminate eye and floor level cupboards and drawers and is plumbed for a washing machine.

A downstairs shower room contains a contemporary white suite.

Moving onto the first floor, you’ll discover five bedrooms, each with a range of amenities such as fitted clothes rails, walk-in dressing room, wardrobes and built-in cupboards.

The family bathroom is home to a Champagne-coloured suite and comes with Velux ceiling window and partially-tiled walls.

The property is approached from its own short drive and provides a rare opportunity to acquire a quality, small holding in an ideal location.

A detached garage has an electric roller door and light point while workshops and stores comes with light and power points.

There are spacious gardens to the front, sides and rear with well stocked beds of ornamental and flowering shrubs. There’s an attractive water feature to the rear and flagged patio to the side of residence.

Belfast, Lisburn, the City Airport and the motorway network are within easy reach.

​Offers around £400,000. For more information, contact Tim Martin & Co on 028 9756 8300