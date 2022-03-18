Beautifully finished Malone semi-detached is spacious and perfect for a modern family

The handmade kitchen units are topped with quartz

The modern kitchen is full of amenities

At close to £1 million this spacious family home in Belfast’s leafy Malone area is a real showstopper.

Blending period features with luxury modern comforts, the property at 20 Cadogan Park sits on an extensive site in an attractive tree-lined street off the Malone Road.

Completely restored and sympathetically extended in recent years it has been beautifully finished throughout.

There is no end to the living space with four reception rooms, five bedrooms, one with en suite, a utility, ground floor WC, family bathroom and a superb new open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

The family room is a relaxed den

Granite steps lead to an entrance porch and then into a small hallway which in turn opens to a gracious reception hall with attractive original staircase, wood strip floor and corniced ceiling.

There is a large ground floor cloakroom with a built-in storage cupboard, a WC and pedestal wash hand basin.

The elegant drawing room opens into a large bay window. This bright room features a period style hardwood fireplace, wood strip flooring and a corniced ceiling.

The living room is a relaxed den also with a lovely fireplace which is flanked by bespoke built-in shelving and cupboards.

The dining room features an ornate carved hardwood fireplace with decorative grate and polished granite hearth.

There is also a bright study or playroom with French doors opening to an enclosed patio.

If the house hasn’t already captured your heart, then you can’t fail to be impressed by the stunning bespoke kitchen/living/dining room.

This modern space has been carefully planned with the living space set on a lower level with a glass balustrade dividing it from a gorgeous contemporary grey shaker style kitchen.

The handmade kitchen units are topped with Quartz and there is a large centre island with built-in drawers and cupboards and generous dining space.

A Quooker tap provides instant hot water and there is a Belling stainless steel range cooker and an integrated dishwasher.

The lower level living area has a fabulous panelled feature wall with recessed glass framed open fire.

This space is finished with parquet wood block style flooring and French doors lead to the garden.

Off the kitchen is a fully fitted utility with sink and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

Upstairs and an attractive gallery landing is lit up by a beautiful original stained-glass window.

The bedrooms are all spacious and modern. The master features full length built-in sliding robes with mirrored doors and has an ornate fireplace.

Bedroom five comes with a modern en suite shower room.

The family bathroom is a luxury space with striking twin sinks and a modern freestanding bath set on a wooden plinth. There is a curved corner shower and plenty of storage cupboards.

Outside is every bit as impressive. Double gates open to the front onto a generous parking area and there is a garden in lawn with shrub beds, bordered by hedging.

The side of the property has an enclosed patio while the back is also secluded and features a large lawn with mature borders and paved patio, complete with automated awning.

There is outside lighting, power sockets and water supply for easy summer entertaining. You even have your own “garden” toilet in the large double garage.

This property is on the market with Simon Brien Residential for £925,000, telephone Emma Brennan on 028 9068 5306