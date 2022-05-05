Beautifully restored Forkhill property is worth being holy invested in

The property is located on a site of 0.3 acres

The open plan living and kitchen space is generously sized

Many potential homeowners may have offered up a prayer to find their dream property… but one could call a detached converted church home.

Dating back to 1767, the former Forkhill Parish Church extends to 2,490 sq ft and set on a plot of approximately 0.3 acres.

Richard Jackson, landlord of the Forkill Estate from 1742-1787, built the former church. The parish was formed in December 1771 when 12 townlands were transferred from the parish of Loughgilly.

Deconsecrated as a church in November 1991, it has since been extensively restored as a private dwelling.

The property has been further refurbished in 2021 by its current owners to the highest standard, whilst maintaining the original period features throughout.

Notable internal features show how sensitively the restoration has been, and include the original stained glass windows and pupil.

The property is located on a site of 0.3 acres

Externally, the original church bell — still in working condition — and the gothic church doors are striking additions to the location.

The accommodation is laid over two floors and offers a host of spaces in which to unwind.

Downstairs features an impressive entrance hall and an open plan kitchen and living area.

An additional kitchen and utility room is also present, as is a generously-sized living area and playroom.

A music studio would suit those looking for a home office.

All bedrooms benefit from natural light

Two staircases at either end of the property leads to four bedrooms, one of which houses an en suite, plus a family bathroom with freestanding bath, and additional storage.

Naturally, all rooms benefit from an abundance of natural light.

Forkhill village is located nine miles from Newry within the Ring of Gullion and is home to outstanding scenery, between the hills of Tievecrom to the east and Croslieve to the west.

The property benefits from being in walking distance to a wealth of amenities: post office, hairdressers, laundrettes, salons and hostelries.

Those who love literature and the great outdoors can combine both: 2 Church Road sits adjacent to The Poet’s Trail, three circular walking routes extending to roughly 26 miles.

Cloverhill Golf Club, Mullaghbawn Gaelic Club, Slieve Gullion Forest Park, and Moyry Castle are also located nearby.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only with Savills. The asking price is £275,000. For more information, tel: 028 9026 7820 or email: belfast@savills.ie