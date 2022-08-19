Behold a beautiful Downpatrick cottage with ‘chocolate box’ appeal

Co Down home offers space for a family, as well as quaint style touches

This Co Down cottage may look small and quaint on the outside, but behind the front door lies a spacious and contemporary-styled family home.

With it located on the edge of Downpatrick town, at 73 New Bridge Street, you can enjoy the feel of rural bliss while still being close to all local amenities.

It is also within walking distance of the Quoile River trails and an easy commute along the North Down coast, with its many eateries, golden beaches and water sports facilities.

The house really does have chocolate-box appeal, with its whitewashed walls nestled among mature trees.

The interior has not just been extended over the years but is finished throughout to the highest standard.

The accommodation includes three bedrooms, a deluxe shower room, a sitting room with feature fireplace, a well-fitted kitchen/dining room and a conservatory with access to a back patio and mature, private garden.

There is also oil-fired central heating, which is complemented with double glazing throughout.

Steps flanked by two white stone walls lead up to the front door, which opens onto a hallway.

The sitting room is finished with solid wood flooring and includes two windows with deep sills. There is also a period cast iron-style fireplace, which goes perfectly with the subtle cottage vibe of this lovely home.

The kitchen is a superb space, with modern shaker-style oak units and featuring a breakfast bar for casual dining.

A Rangemaster Toledo cooker with five gas ring hobs and electric double oven takes pride of place in its own recess, with pretty period-style backsplash tiling and a simple pine mantle shelf.

There is a single-drainer sink, under-stairs storage and ceramic floor tiles.

The kitchen flows into a spacious and bright dining room finished with a wooden floor which, in turn, leads into a magnificent conservatory.

The conservatory, which also has a wooden floor, enjoys total privacy as it looks out over the extensive back garden.

There is also a rear hallway with wooden floor leading to a shower room.

It features a modern double shower cubicle, tongue and groove ceiling, low-flush WC and pedestal hand basin.

The first of three bedrooms can also be found on the ground floor.

It is a neat double, with windows on two walls keeping it bright and airy.

Upstairs, the maximum use has been made of the attic space to create two generous bedrooms, one of which features a lovely period cast iron fireplace and a built-in cupboard.

Beautiful cottage-style wooden doors lead into both bedrooms.

The outside of the property is also a delight.

The gardens extend from the front and side to open into a huge back area boasting two lawns, a patio and flowerbeds.

Mature trees and shrubs ensure this haven is shielded from the outside world.

What’s more, it also has outdoor storage.

This bespoke home is on the market for offers around £180,000 with UPS. Contact 028 4461 4101.