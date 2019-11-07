Belfast homes in top 10 of UK's most stylish

Belfast has been hailed as a place with a keen sense of style after a poll placed the city's homes in the UK's top 10.

The city ranked ninth on a nationwide survey of stylish homes carried out by designer furniture company Arlo & Jacob, which polled 1,000 UK residents and analysed 1,700 interior images of homes on property website Rightmove.

They wanted to identify the cities with the most stylish properties for sale, looking for occurrences of features and colours reported as the "most desirable".

Read more Look inside: Belfast period town house with surprising quirky interiors

Coming between Manchester in eighth place and Norwich in 10th, the analysis also showed that Belfast homes have, on average, the most natural light in the UK.

Some 71% of those who responded to the survey said that an abundance of natural light was a very important factor when buying a property.

Sitting top of the pile, Edinburgh was revealed as the destination with the most stylish homes for sale.

The Scottish capital scored 15 out of 15 in the survey when it came to interior presentation.

The survey also showed that 46% of Belfast residents' dream home features a kitchen island, more than two-thirds want a house with an en-suite, while 57% see the appeal of having an open fire.

In addition, the survey showed that storage is a big draw for homebuyers, with over two-thirds of people saying this was a high consideration when buying a house.

Belfast ranked well ahead of London, which placed at 16th on the survey.

The UK capital city only scored an eight out of 15 when it came to presentation, 8.2 for kitchen features, 6.6 for living room features and 6.3 for bedroom features.