Belfast house designed by Lanyon could be yours for £725k

A stunning Victorian residence in the heart of south Belfast has just gone on the market with an asking price of £725,000.

Carraghdarragh, a Grade B listed detached residence, enjoys the prestige of having been designed in the late 1800s by Sir Charles Lanyon.

Lanyon was an accomplished 19th-century architect who designed many of Belfast's landmark buildings.

Born in Eastbourne, in his distinguished career he became part of the very fabric of life in Belfast, and the surrounding area.

His list of achievements include the Palm House in Botanic Gardens, the Lanyon main building at Queen's University, the Sinclair Seamen's Presbyterian Church at Belfast Harbour, the Customs House and Linen Hall Library.

Now with the sale of Carraghdarragh, there is a chance to purchase a piece of Belfast history.

Sitting on an exceptionally unrivalled south-facing site, it extends to approximately half an acre on Windsor Avenue, off the Malone Road.

It is currently converted into three extremely spacious self-contained apartments over four floors and comprising eight bedrooms and seven reception rooms.

However, the property would be an ideal investment opportunity for those looking to create their dream home, close to the city centre.

The period house has retained many of its magnificent features including original fireplaces, high ceilings, archways and cornicing, parquet wood flooring, spiral staircase to the first floor, stained-glass skylight, bay windows, window shutters and wrought-iron balconies overlooking the lawned rear garden.

Tucked away in the heart of Malone, this house is reached through wrought-iron entrance gates with an extensive parking and turning area to the front of the property along, with mature boundary trees to the front and side. It is surrounded by a stunning and extensive south-facing private rear garden in lawns and beds with a wide variety of plants, trees and shrubs enclosed by mature trees, a garden pond and fruit and vegetable garden.

Carraghdarragh also boasts convenience with those amenities on the Lisburn Road while leading primary and grammar schools are only a few minutes' walk away.

Despite requiring complete renovation, the property offers potential purchasers, including families or those looking for a development opportunity, a rare chance to create something truly special.

Estate agent Joanne Crawford from Templeton Robinson says rarely, if at all, does a unique sale like this come to the market.

"There is a lot of history behind this house, which has many wonderful features and has just come onto the market," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"In particular the fact that it dates back to the Victorian era and was designed by Sir Charles Lanyon, whose works include the nearby Queen's University."

She added: "Sitting on half an acre, it is currently spilt into three apartments but could easily be restored back into a huge and magnificent family home.

"While there are currently eight bedrooms, the possibilities in terms of redevelopment are endless.

"For example, there are three bedrooms in the basement which could be converted into a games room or cinema for the kids."

Joanne is advising potential buyers that this is a property which is "not for the faint-hearted".

"I would say you go into this with an open mind and think about what the potential could be.

"We estimate that it will take around £500,000 to restore it to its former glory.

"However, you will then be sitting with a house worth around £1.2m once completed so you'll get your money back," the estate agent said.

On sale with offers over £725,000, for more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Templeton Robinson (Lisburn Road) on 90663030.