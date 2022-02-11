Belfast semi-detached home sure to impress interior design lovers

21 Dunlambert Drive is conveniently located to the city centre

The kitchen is full of space for cooking and room for large appliances

The living room will stay warm thanks to the wall fronted electric fire

Conveniently located and immaculately presented, 21 Dunlambert Drive is sure to impress homeowners looking for a well designed space.

Entrance to the property sees you greeted through a PVC double glazed door with matching side screens and overhead fan light.

Glass panelled doors lead from the entrance hall to the kitchen and dining room.

A downstairs cloakroom is fully tiled and furnished, with white two piece suite.

The lounge offers a bay window to get the best of natural light and the room is comfortably spaced – and designed with comfort in mind. A contemporary wall mounted electric fire will ensure homeowners are cosy even in the coldest months.

Again, the dining rooms feels perfect for entertaining, with a cast iron wood burning stove on granite hearth ideal for warming up the room.

The PVC double glazed French doors lead to the rear garden for when – hopefully – the weather is warm enough to fling them open and enjoy a little al fresco dining.

The kitchen at 21 Dunlambert Drive is decorated in country style, and comes with a range of high and low level storage units and contrasting solid wood block work surfaces.

A ceramic double sink, and glass front display cabinets, plus integrated wine racks, means there’s very little for a homeowner to do to make the room their own.

With space for a range style oven, American style fridge freezer and plumbing for an automatic washing machine, this is definitely a space where a home cook could flourish.

Moving to the first floor, the landing is home to a feature stained glass window, not something you’d find in just any property.

The partially floored roof space can be accessed via a slingsby style ladder.

The principal bedroom has a bay window, wood laminate floor covering and a built-in store with gas fired central heating boiler.

The additional two bedrooms each have wood laminate floor covering.

The family bathroom comes complete with three piece suite comprising claw foot freestanding bath, pedestal wash hand basin and WC, plus a towel radiator.

Outside there is a private driveway and service area and large, fully enclosed rear garden with patio area and tiered lawn. External lighting means your outdoor soirees (we can dream) are never in the dark.

The property is less than three miles from a selection of schools including St Malachy’s College, RBAI and Belfast Royal Academy.

You are minutes from two supermarkets with easy access to Belfast city centre and the motorway, making that journey back into the office less stressful than expected.

Offers from £184,950. For more information contact Colin Graham Residential on 028 9083 2832