Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023: Celebrating the best new homes being built across Northern Ireland

Residential development of the year

Close Brothers Property Finance is proud to be supporting the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards Residential Development of the Year category — celebrating the very best new homes being built across the country.

This year it has been more important than ever to continue supporting residential house builders to ease the strain caused by the housing shortage. Government data shows that the number of new housing starts in Northern Ireland is at its lowest since 2015.

This shortage in supply has kept demand growing, making NI the only region in the UK where housing prices are higher than they were a year ago.

Close Brothers

With over 40 years’ experience in development finance and consistently lending in Northern Ireland since 2018, Close Brothers is a proven and established through-the-cycle lender to SME house builders. That means its doors have continually remained open to both new and existing borrowers, regardless of the economic backdrop or wider market uncertainty.

The 100 strong team of highly experienced property specialists are backed by the wider FTSE 250 Close Brothers Group, which has an impressive 140 year history. The dedicated lending managers deliver a professional and personal service, with a strong focus on relationship banking — and are continually on hand to offer insights, advice and solutions if things don’t go to plan.

The business supports a wide range of SME house builders, from small firms who build a few homes per year, right through to larger developers who build thousands; always ready to make a firm lending decision, and fast — usually within days.

Gary Ferris, business development director at Close Brothers Property Finance, said: “This is the third time we are supporting the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards and I am again looking forward to celebrating the exceptional schemes we are building here in Northern Ireland.

“We have been lending in the region now for over five years and we are excited and committed to continue to help local developers deliver on their ambitions, supporting them as they provide much needed new homes across the country.”

Property Awards 2023

Acorn Developments is a local, family run construction and development company which has been building new homes in Northern Ireland for over 20 years.

The business delivers high-quality homes with a unique attention to detail.

Richard Alexander, director of Acorn Developments, said: “We have found working with Close Brothers a breath of fresh air. They are very user friendly and pragmatic, particularly when compared to traditional lenders.”

Gary added: “The whole team at Close Brothers would like to wish everyone shortlisted for an award the very best of luck.

“We are proud to be able to support local developers and the wider property industry here in Northern Ireland, with the awards recognising best in class.

“Congratulations to the nominees for all your hard work and setting the standards so high again this year. We look forward to toasting your success in October.”

For more information on Close Brothers Property Finance please visit: www.closepropertyfinance.com or to speak to Gary directly, please email: Gary.Ferris@closebrothers.com or call: 0792 106 8072.