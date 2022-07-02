Belvoir Park: One of a kind family home in prime Belfast location

16 Lady Ishbel Avenue is a superb home in a prime Belfast location

The study offers everything you'd need for working from home

Recently constructed in Belvoir Park, this stunning family home is surrounded by open countryside and protected woodland whilst still being close to the Outer Ring providing easy access to south and south east Belfast, leading schools both primary and post primary and Forestside Shopping Centre.

A short walk from the property also provides access to Minnowburn and Shawsbridge with picturesque walks along the Lagan Tow Path.

Internally 16 Lady Ishbel Avenue offers spacious and well proportioned accommodation. A glass panelled front door leads to an impressive entrance hall.

A generous lounge comes with cast iron wood burning stove, granite hearth and cornice ceiling. There is a study ideal for those enjoying working from home.

A superb Shaker style fitted kitchen, dining and living space offers an excellent range of built-in appliances to include full length fridge and separate freezer. The centre island comes with matching stone work top and there is an integrated slim line wine fridge as well a double butler style sink with mixer taps (and a boiling water tap).

A glazed sliding door provides access to the patio and garden and for those who require it, the space has understairs storage.

The spacious lounge with a cast iron wood burning stove

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, the master with en-suite and dressing area, and contemporary white bathroom suite with separate shower cubicle.

The upstairs landing is home to additional storage plus access to the roof space, which again is floored for storage.

Externally the property is every bit as impressive, and is surrounded a mix of brick wall, estate railing and mature hedging, tarmac driveway to the rear with ample parking for two cars and a fantastic side garden. The location, a large corner site, benefits from a superb side garden.

From the kitchen/dining/living, large glazed sliding doors provide access to the patio that captures the morning sun and extensive gardens laid in lawn.

Outdoor entertaining is made simple

There is a second patio to the rear of the garden with pergola captures the afternoon and evening sun. Seasonal entertaining anyone?

This a fantastic home finished and presented to an exceptional standard both inside and out.

Offers around £550,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact UPS on 028 9054 1264