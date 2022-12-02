Burrenwood Estate offers a little slice of Co Down history for £750k

Unique opportunity to acquire a period property in heart of Co Down

The bedrooms each come with built-in wardrobes (and a sense of history!)

Burrenwood Estate has to be seen to be believed — an exclusive cottage set within a 52-acre woodland estate. As you approach via a sweeping tree-lined entrance, you can almost imagine how those living in 19th century would have felt.

Oozing with character, the cottage has benefitted from the updating of original windows and frames. For anyone looking for a restoration opportunity — and cottagecore is trending currently — this could be it.

Those with a love for local history will be impressed by the family home that spans over 6,000 sq ft In the style of cottagecore, popular in the 18th and 19th centuries, expect to uncover thatched roofs, undressed stonework and creeper clad porches. Additionally, part of the cottage is believed to date from the late 18th century.

The cottage is home to a kitchen, sitting room, office/utility room, bathroom and two bedrooms over two floors. There are two adjacent stables.

The kitchen comes with a variety of high- and low-level units, Belling ceramic hob and Normende electric oven.

The sitting room offers the opportunity to get cosy thanks to its wood burning stove and oak hearth.

The sitting room benefits from a wood burning stove

Both bedrooms have built-in wardrobes while the bathroom has a bath/shower and heated towel rail.

The lands and residence extend to approximately 52 acres and are home to all manner of trees (beech, oak), underplanted with laurels and rhododendrons. At one time much of the wood was hazel coppice, though this has been largely replanted 50 years ago with Norway spruce, Douglas fit, Scots pine and Sitka spruce, among others. Getting outdoors never looked so impressive.

The property is located close to Castlewellan and Tullymore forest parts and, with the addition of the Mourne mountains, ensures that outdoor activities are never too far away.

Offers around £750,000. For more information, contact Best Property Services on 028 3026 6811.