Chic and charming Co Down home on the market for £600k

If ever a house needed to be seen first hand to be fully appreciated it has to be this stunner, writes Stephanie Bell

There's an abundance of light and space throughout the home

The attractive kitchen fits perfectly alone one wall

Attention to detail and immaculate presentation are as standard

A quaint period exterior gives this Ballyholme property plenty of kerb appeal but once inside prepare to be blown away by the sheer scale of the accommodation and the incredible attention to detail.

Number 28 sits in the prestigious residential area of Clifton Road within easy walking distance to Bangor’s bustling town centre and from the first-floor landing offers beautiful views of Bangor Bay.

The hallway leads to a large open plan space

A grand extension has opened up an already gracious house adding a contemporary and luxurious kitchen/living/dining room.

There is also a lounge, four bedrooms, master with en suite, family bathroom, luggage and utility rooms and ground floor WC.

Combining contemporary chic with period character, this house charms from the moment you approach its quaint veranda-style entrance.

Step inside and the first unusual feature is a glass wall in the hallway leading to the huge open plan living space.

Steps lead down to this cavernous space with glorious 13ft high ceilings and picture windows looking out over private gardens.

This fusion of light, space and natural materials opens to a large paved terrace.

The bespoke fitted kitchen has been cleverly designed to fit perfectly along one wall with floor to ceiling units in grey, topped with granite work surfaces and featuring attractive glass splashbacks.

Everything you need to prepare a feast is here including an eye-level oven, six ring gas hob, sunken double sinks, pantry unit, double fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

A large island unit doubles as a work preparation area and a breakfast bar.

The kitchen opens to a spacious dining area with room for a 10-seater table and a large, bright living space.

While a great family area, there is also a separate lounge with an open fire for cosy nights.

Upstairs, a gallery landing serves as a room in itself with beautiful bespoke bookcases and a study area.

The bedrooms are all bright and modern. The master is fitted with mirrored robes and opens to an en suite shower room. A contemporary space, the en suite is finished with white subway tiles and has a double vanity sink.

The family bathroom is also tastefully finished with modern tiling and has a walk-in shower as well as a bath.

Just as much consideration has been given to the outside finishes.

There is a driveway and garage at the front with a large car port and turning space.

At the back, a large granite stone patio which is the full length of the house is the perfect barbeque space.

Steps lead down to a lawned garden bordered by a hedge and mature trees.

This wonderful family home is on the market for offers around £599,950. Contact John Minnis Estate Agents, tel 028 9188 8881 or Simon Brien Residential on 028 9042 8989