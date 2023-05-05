Co Antrim property boasts Georgian charm (and a swimming pool) for £750k

Delightful home at Frosses Road features beautifully manicured grounds and a swimming pool

The gardens boast their own koi pond and collonaded walkway

The location is filled with plenty of open spaces for entertaining

Number 71 is a property feast for the eyes, extending to approximately 6,000 sq ft.

No expense has been spared in this location, including in the around two acres of landscaped and manicured grounds.

Built in the 1980s, internally the exceptionally finished home will appeal to those whose tastes run to the Georgian era.

It’s accessed via a long laneway offering privacy — in part thanks to the surrounding high trees — but it is also close to Ballymoney, Ballymena and Belfast.

Attention to design detail is evident from the moment you step into the entrance hall.

With its Irish oak floor, Oregon pine wall panelling and pillars, this is a property that’s special.

There is a large room, which could be used as an office or reception space, containing solid wood flooring and gas fire with slate surround.

The drawing room contains similar amenities and opens to the sunroom, which in turn has patio doors to the courtyard.

The location is filled with plenty of open spaces for entertaining

An open fire with wooden surround is at the heart of the formal dining room, while the living room houses Chinese slate flooring and a wood burning stove.

The latter opens to the kitchen and dining area in an attractive L shape. Within, there’s a range of high and low level storage units, granite worktops and solid wood doors.

There is space for a range, an Aga and fridge freezer, and it is plumbed for a dishwasher. A centre island houses a Belfast sink, additional storage and an oven. Exposed beams add to the overall aesthetic.

A utility room has space for a tumble dryer and is plumbed for a washing machine. It too is home to additional storage and worktops.

Onto the lounge, and its pine flooring and vaulted ceiling ensure a well designed space. A feature glass wall leads to the games room or pool house. Yes, that’s right, there’s a pool for those who enjoy a morning dip.

71 Frosses Road, Ballymoney

The conservatory offers access to the main garden. A shower room and sauna complete the downstairs.

On the first floor, two large windows ensure a significant amount of natural light, as well as views over the garden.

The master suite contains a spiral staircase to the first floor dressing room (with two Velux windows, fitted rails and a desk). Its en suite has a large, enclosed shower, bidet, WC and his and her stone wash hand basins.

There are two bedrooms located to the front of the property, each with solid wood flooring. One has a shower cubicle and the other an en suite with three piece suite.

A final bedroom is located to the rear of the property and offers a dual aspect view.

The family bathroom is perfect for a little me time, with a ceramic bath the centre of the room.

The gardens boast their own koi pond and collonaded walkway

Externally, there is a two storey garage block with a granny flat containing two bedrooms, one of which could be easily made into a reception space, and shower room.

The grounds come with their own koi pond, colonnaded walkway, courtyard garden and water fountains. There is an option to purchase additional land if required.

Offers in the region of £750,000. For more information contact Philip Tweedie on 028 7034 4433