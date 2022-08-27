Co Antrim school turned stunning family home on the market for £595k

Property is close to beauty spots across the North Coast

A beautiful historic property that once was the centre of 19th-century rural community life when it was a school and later transformed into a stunning family home has hit the market.

Formerly Ballylough National School, 1 Cozies Road, is situated in the townland of Castlecatt, near Bushmills — known worldwide for being the home of the distillery that bears the name of the North Coast beauty spot.

Ballylough school, which is on the market for offers over £595,000, was purchased in 1995 by the current owners, who restored the property to the highest of standards throughout the detached residence, which offers five bedrooms and three reception rooms.

With being only a short drive from some of the North Coast’s most spectacular top attractions, such as the Giant’s Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, as well as some of the world’s most lauded golf courses, this home offers easy access to other scenic coastal towns such as Portballintrae, Portrush, Portstewart and Ballycastle.

On approach to the impressive residence, visitors are welcomed through the double gates into the courtyard. In keeping with the size of the property, there is ample parking space available and those who get the keys to the old school house can also enjoy the splendid wall-enclosed secret garden — an escape from it all that offers views of a well-laid lawn accompanied by mature trees, plants and shrubbery.

Inside, the home offers a layout for a busy, modern family, with spacious, well laid-out, adaptable accommodation. Once through the door, the property opens up into a spacious reception hall, off which are reception rooms bursting with original features, incorporating a high vaulted ceiling and dual fireplaces, which oozes charm and character throughout.

The original school entrance, with leaded stain glass windows, leads into a large kitchen with centre island and Aga cooker.

The roomy feel continues with the well-proportioned bedrooms and bathrooms, which are located both on the ground and first floor, starting with the first bedroom — perfect for guest accommodation, if needed — complete with original wooden floor, hot press, panelled ceiling and recessed lights, as well as a well kitted-out en-suite.

The well-equipped kitchen, meanwhile, offers everything a cook could ever want, with an extensive range of real solid wood units, a Welsh dresser, a centre island complete with a much-coveted Belfast sink unit and mixer tap and polished recessed granite worktop, an Aga oil-fired range, an exposed beam ceiling with a fan, a pantry cupboard and a quarry tiled floor.

Moving into the open-plan lounge/dining area, the area reveals its split-level layout with Cathedral-style vaulted ceiling with original wood beam, open sandstone surround fireplace (which is situated in the dining area).

In addition, the cosiness is increased up a notch with a multi-fuel stove in the lounge.

An ornate cast iron and oak staircase leads to a mezzanine, which opens up into a family room, finished with solid oak floor, which, just like the rest of the property, is full of beautiful style touches, from a parquet floor to the solid wooden staircase with decorative newel post, as well as practicality thanks to under-stairs storage.

The wood floor continues into the first bedroom, which has access to a Jack and Jill-style bathroom (a bathroom that is typically situated between two bedroom and can be accessed separately).

Focusing on the bathroom itself, its focal point is the free-standing claw-foot bath — perfect for a relaxing moment — as well as a walk-in shower cubicle for practical living.

The other main bedroom enjoys an en-suite; all five bedrooms are of a good size and are well proportioned.

