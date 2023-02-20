Co Antrim woman turns decorating self-build home on a budget into upcycling venture

Upcycling allowed Nicky Marcus to achieve the look she wants for her Co Antrim self-build at a fraction of what it would normally cost, writes Alyson Magee

When Nicky Marcus created an Instagram page in 2019 to document her Co Antrim self-build project, she had no idea it would lead to discovery of a natural talent for saving money through upcycling.

Four years on and happily ensconced in her new upside-down home with husband Colin and two children, house_at_ballycoose has 13.6k followers and Nicky is completing the final module of an interior design diploma with the Interior Design Institute.

“My Instagram page started out as me planning and documenting our build back in 2019 and has continued to attract an audience following me for my self-build experiences, interior design ideas and upcycling projects,” said Nicky.

Set to soon launch her own business, Nicky here offers her views on the advantages of upcycling:

Keeping pieces of furniture with emotional attachments

I started off doing it because we had so much old furniture from our last house. A lot of it had been given to us as wedding presents, and we had a sentimental attachment to it and just didn’t want to throw it out.

I just prep the pieces and put a more modern slant on them. There are so many different paints out there now giving you more options. The new chalk paints are more mineral with primers and sealers built in, so you literally don’t have to do anything other than giving the piece a really good clean and a light sand.

If I know something is going to get a bit more wear, like the top of our TV cabinet, I put an extra top coat on to protect it. Our TV cabinet used to be a pine chest of drawers we had in a bedroom, and I just took one of the drawers out as a space for our Sky box.

Recreating a high-end look on a budget

I like a vintage look. The way we’ve decorated our house, there’s a bit of an industrial look, and a bit of a vintage look. We bought a vintage dresser and converted it into a vanity unit for our cloakroom. It’s giving old pieces a new lease of life by giving them a different use.

I have upcycled two of my own mahogany china cabinets as, with the cost of our self-build, I couldn’t afford to go and buy new pieces of furniture. In the style I would like, you’re probably talking a couple of thousand pounds for each. With the china cabinet in our main living space, I used reeded film on the glass and changed to more modern handles. And with the second cabinet in our games room downstairs, I painted the glass and added ‘Neptune-esque’ handles.

Before and afters

The thrill of the hunt for bargain pieces of furniture

I’m constantly looking on Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree or in charity shops. I would love to have a vintage apothecary cabinet, but those are hard to find and when you do find them, they’re very expensive.

Pinterest and Instagram are brilliant places to get some inspo, especially the American girls who do furniture flipping after picking up old pieces lying on the street. I’m keeping my eye out for even a standard chest of drawers to upcycle and make it look like an apothecary cabinet.

Colin was looking for an old kitchen to fit out his dream big garage in our self-build and had been scouring Gumtree. There was a lady not far from here who was getting a new kitchen and wanted rid of the kitchen she had.

Whenever he went to pick it up, he saw there was a slide robe door sitting for the dump, so he came home with it sticking out the back of the van. He knew instinctively it would fit in a particular section of our bedroom behind the door.

He got it all stripped back and mounted on the wall, we framed it with leftover architraves from the joinery and I got ornate carved mouldings on Amazon and gold paint. At the time, everyone was talking about this £300 mirror on Instagram, and I was able to recreate it with only £20 for paint and another £20 for the mouldings.

The slide robe door after its transformation

I turned our drinks cabinet into handbag storage

Colin found an old pedestal bankers’ desk on Gumtree, and I’m going to have it in my study when it’s done. It’s a bit battered and you couldn’t use it in the middle of the room, but I’m going to extend the pedestals at the back with MDF and do a bit of bonding and that will help me learn new skills.

My most recent project was upcycling my 1990s drinks cabinet into handbag storage for our bedroom. It now looks like a vintage industrial set of drawers, and I got using the nail gun and mitre shears for that one. With nearly every project, I get to learn how to use a different tool.

It’s getting to the stage now I’m really enjoying it and it’s nearly a hobby for me in addition to running my Instagram page.

The 1990s drinks cabinet after being upcycled as industrial-look bedroom storage

Potential to make money by selling upcycled pieces

There is potential to make money from upcycling. I’ve already done a piece for a friend, and a new skill I picked up for that one was upholstery.

My friend lives in a compact apartment and didn’t have anywhere to put a traditional style desk, but she has a lovely bay window looking out over Larne Lough. I had the idea of getting a hostess trolley you could use for décor, but it opens up wider into a desk.

I kept an eye out on Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree and within a week or two, one appeared locally for £30. My friend had found two chairs in a second-hand shop, and I stripped the three pieces and used white chalk paint for a coastal look.

It was quite labour intensive, painting over the brown and with the barley twist legs and I did two or three extra coats to protect the tabletop. I upholstered the two chairs, and the pieces can also double up as a small dining table. It’s perfect for the space.

Nicky upcycled a hostess trolley to create a multi-purpose work desk and small dining table for a friend

I also just got a unit on Facebook Marketplace which I’m going to upcycle and hopefully sell.

And I’ve found a new paint supplier through my Instagram page and upcycling projects. She wants me to be one of her influencers and promote her brand. She will send me the paint, I will do a project and put it on my Instagram page, and it gives people more information about her brand. She has fabulous colours, and the paint comes in plastic containers with screwable lids so you can keep it for longer.

Repurposing old furniture is better for the environment

We don’t like throwing things away, which is evidenced when you go up into our loft. It does give you an element of satisfaction that you’ve stopped something going to the dump and given it a new lease of life. And then when you buy stuff in charity shops, you’re obviously contributing to charities as well which gives you another feel-good factor.