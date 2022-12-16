Co Down country haven offers Belfast commute and Mourne mountain escape

Prepare to be charmed by the fine detail of this Co Down family home writes Stephanie Bell

Set among beautiful mature gardens, the house on the New Line Road in Seaforde offers space and features that will delight any buyer.

A peaceful haven for country living the location is also a draw as it is just half a mile from the main road with bus services and a garage convenience store.

This part of Co Down offers many amenities, sporting options and leading schools, which are all within easy commuting distance as are the wonderful Mourne Mountains.

Approached by a sweeping driveway from the back of the property you cut through gorgeous gardens in lawn with lots of flowers, mature plants and a pond.

The gardens have been designed to make the most of the beautiful rural views and the sunshine with multiple patios and a deck.

Just as much attention has been given to the finishes and design of the house itself.

Impressive double solid wood front doors are a sign of what is to come as you step into a hallway where bespoke features abound.

The flexible family accommodation includes two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, utility room, ground floor cloakroom, two ground floor bedrooms with en suites and two first floor bedrooms, one with a dressing room and a family bathroom.

The entrance hall is spacious with a tiled floor and a gallery style landing with double height ceiling at the entrance.

A bright, modern lounge is finished with a solid wooden floor and attractive brick fireplace with wood surround.

Double glass doors open to a huge kitchen/dining room with multiple windows flooding it with natural light.

The units are modern and there is an island with breakfast bar and lots of space for a huge dining table.

The kitchen comes with a double oven and five ring gas hob.

Double patio doors open to a deck for easy al fresco summer dining.

There is also a utility room with sink unit and space for a washing machine and dryer.

Two modern ground floor bedrooms have lovely views of the gardens and come with modern fully tiled en suite shower rooms.

A second reception room is currently being used as a music room and would make an ideal home office or second living room.

A cloakroom with WC and pedestal wash hand basin completes the extensive ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs the third bedroom is spacious with steps leading up to a raised area with a dressing room fitted with rails and shelving.

Bedroom four comes with three built in robes.

The family bathroom is finished with tiled walls and a laminate wooden floor and features a panelled bath and a shower cubicle.

Outside the wonderful gardens will delight with their mature planting and many seating areas.

There are also three sheds including a large workshop with light and power which could also easily serve as a home office.

This family home is on the market for offers around £450,000 through UPS, telephone 028 4461 4101