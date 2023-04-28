Co Down home is perfect for first-time buyers at under £90k

Mid-terrace is perfectly formed for first-time buyers

Number 5 Iveagh Terrace is a superbly presented mid terrace, two bedroom home set in historic Dromore and has all the amenities of modern living.

The living/dining room houses a wood burning stove and UPVC double glazed widow ensures you’re comfortable and cosy.

The kitchen, situated to the rear, contains modern white country style units with integrated oven hob and extractor. There is space for a fridge freezer — which can be included in the sale.

The kitchen contains a host of amenities

On the first floors, there are two bedrooms: one large double and one smaller double. New carpets were laid in both rooms in 2021 with the latter repainted in the same year.

The shower room has a modern shower cubicle with thermostatic shower, plus wash hand basin and a close coupled WC.

Contemporary bathroom suite

Externally is an enclosed yard area, with room for outdoor entertaining accoutrements. Additionally, there’s a utility room in which is housed the washing machine (which can also be included in the sale) and is ideal for storage.

Located across from the Lagan Towpath on the edge of the town centre, the property is within walking distance to cafes, restaurants and shops. Convenient for commuters, the bus stop for Lisburn and Belfast is directly across from the property.

Perfect for first-time buyers or to rent to tenants, the house will be vacant from the start of July.

Priced £89,950. For more information contact Gerard McClinton Estate Agent on 028 9099 2884