Co Down property offering stunning coastal views up for under £500k
3 Ferry Quarter Lane is an exceptional property boasting coastal views of Strangford Lough
Set within a private development off Strangford’s Shore Road, The Cedar occupies a prime corner site.
Both exterior and interior have been finished to an exceptional standard, with all spaces considerably used by the vendors.
The detached home comes with three or four bedrooms, depending on need, three bathrooms and multiple modern design features.
The hallway is bright and airy thanks to the two floor to ceiling windows and a wonderful introduction to the property.
The front-facing lounge with its feature wood burning stove enjoys views over the gardens, in part open plan with the kitchen and dining spaces — it’s clear how much the room was designed to showcase as much natural light as possible.
The kitchen features modern units, integrated appliances and granite worktop plus a built-in granite dining table with below storage.
Though compact, a wine fridge, fridge/freezer, dishwasher and mid oven plus hob are all on offer. Amole storage cupboards with an array of pot drawers ensures there’s ample storage. The utility room offers views of Strangford Church.
The fourth bedroom is being used as a study, but could easily be adapted to accommodate a larger family or to use as a spare room. Downstairs, there is also a shower room with three-piece suite.
The first floor has roof space access and the three additional bedrooms. The primary suite also enjoys sea views and contains an ensuite shower room. The other two rooms have radiators and one has church views while there is another shower room.
Externally, as well as the semi-detached garage, decked area and garden shed — plus an array of mature lawns and flower bed — there’s a feature wall which is ideal for a walled garden. Perch yourself on the two communal seating areas and enjoy the cultivated sight. The location is close to a host of amenities such as Castle Ward Estate, and plenty of restaurants and attractions.
From £497,000. For more information contact Alexander, Reid & Frazer (Downpatrick) on 028 4461 9966