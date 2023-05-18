Co Down property offering stunning coastal views up for under £500k

3 Ferry Quarter Lane is an exceptional property boasting coastal views of Strangford Lough

The exterior has been exceptionally well maintained

Comfort and quality are at the heart of this space

The property is home to an impressive amount of space

Both exterior and interior have been finished to an exceptional standard, with all spaces considerably used by the vendors.

The detached home comes with three or four bedrooms, depending on need, three bathrooms and multiple modern design features.

The Cedar, 3 Ferry Quarter Lane, Strangford

The hallway is bright and airy thanks to the two floor to ceiling windows and a wonderful introduction to the property.

The front-facing lounge with its feature wood burning stove enjoys views over the gardens, in part open plan with the kitchen and dining spaces — it’s clear how much the room was designed to showcase as much natural light as possible.

Comfort and quality are at the heart of this space

The kitchen features modern units, integrated appliances and granite worktop plus a built-in granite dining table with below storage.

Though compact, a wine fridge, fridge/freezer, dishwasher and mid oven plus hob are all on offer. Amole storage cupboards with an array of pot drawers ensures there’s ample storage. The utility room offers views of Strangford Church.

The open plan lounge, kitchen and dining is beautifully designed

The fourth bedroom is being used as a study, but could easily be adapted to accommodate a larger family or to use as a spare room. Downstairs, there is also a shower room with three-piece suite.

The first floor has roof space access and the three additional bedrooms. The primary suite also enjoys sea views and contains an ensuite shower room. The other two rooms have radiators and one has church views while there is another shower room.

Entertaining outdoors is easy at The Cedar

Externally, as well as the semi-detached garage, decked area and garden shed — plus an array of mature lawns and flower bed — there’s a feature wall which is ideal for a walled garden. Perch yourself on the two communal seating areas and enjoy the cultivated sight. The location is close to a host of amenities such as Castle Ward Estate, and plenty of restaurants and attractions.

The exterior has been exceptionally well maintained

From £497,000. For more information contact Alexander, Reid & Frazer (Downpatrick) on 028 4461 9966