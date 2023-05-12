Co Down property offers two homes for the price of one

17 Seavaghan Road, Ballynahinch, offers a home within a home

Colour, privacy and an attractive place to call home are just some of the bonuses from this Ballynahinch property.

This special home will facilitate family living and those working from home with fibre optic broadband.

Leading from the ceramic tiled floor of the entrance hall, the lounge contains a feature fireplace with decorative inset and tiled hearth. A step will bring you to the sun room, with patio doors to the side garden.

Contemporary kitchen

The kitchen/dining area is home to black high gloss high and low level units with an integrated dishwasher and fridge, as well as an integrated eye level oven.

A utility room contains built-in storage cupboards and there’s a recess for washing machine and freezer.

A shower room is fully tiled and contains a hotpress for additional storage needs.

Two bedrooms are front facing and one is rear facing and each are well sized. There’s also a separate integrated one bedroom apartment with Living/kitchen/dining area and shower room.

Decking outside makes entertaining easy

Mature gardens surround this home with trees and shrubs and lots of lovely paved areas ideal for enjoying the summer days and evenings. The property also benefits from a wooden shed for storage.

Schools, sporting options and a range of local amenities are within easy commuting distance.

Comfortable lounge with stove

Offers around £400,000. For more information contact Ulster Property Sales (Downpatrick) on 028 4461 4101