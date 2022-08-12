Co Down shorefront property with heated swimming pool on the market for over £2m

It’s not often that a magnificent shorefront property with an outdoor heated swimming pool overlooking beautiful scenery comes onto the market in Northern Ireland, but a residence in Rostrevor with an asking price of more than £2m offers discerning homebuyers with deep pockets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Seapoint is a stunning property that is surrounded by around 1.4 acres of gardens with private beach access and offers unrivalled 180 degree views overlooking Carlingford Lough, Mourne mountains and the Cooley Peninsula.

It’s also stepped in history. Seapoint was originally constructed by the Ross Estate in the late 18th Century and was used by the Ross family as a bathing lodge until 1832 when it was leased to a series of tenants. The McCann family then took over the lease with Myles McCann acquiring the freehold around 1963. The McCann family resided in Seapoint until the 1980s until acquired by owners in the late 1980s.

Situated close to Rostrevor village, the site of Seapoint has long been acclaimed as the premier shorefront location along the Carlingford Lough coastline between Rostrevor and Warrenpoint, not only for its size but also for its position boasting both a Southerly and West-facing coastal outlook.

The palatial home itself at over 6,000 square feet, with the detached residence situated within grounds that include approximately 120m of shore frontage to Carlingford Lough.

Seapoint boasts five double bedrooms — four of which have spectacular shoreline views — and four reception rooms including ballroom, drawing room, dining room and bar room.

Seapoint, Warrenpoint

The well-manicured gardens include mature trees — including beech, hazel, sycamore and eucalyptus species — offer plenty of privacy from the main road, private beach access, a patio area, and a large outdoor heated swimming pool, which is around 45ft x 20ft in size. A circular driveway allowing access from the main road wraps around this stunning shorefront property, along with breath-taking views upon entry and exit.

Along the shoreline a raised pathway is accessible from the garden by a series of steps and sheltered areas protected by shrubbery. The sun trap area adjacent to the pool house has an attractive hexagonal paved patio often utilised for outside dining during summer months.

The ground floor layout begins in the entrance hall which opens into the front hall, which features wood wood-panelled walls, solid wood flooring, open fireplace.

Along the main corridor, there is the kitchen which boasts stunning scenic views of Carlingford Lough and the Cooley Mountains thanks to the bay window. The well-equipped kitchen has tiled flooring, partially tiled walls, island with granite countertop, coving, Aga (oil-fired) with brick surrounding, Neff electric oven, electric hob, integrated fridge, integrated Bosch dishwasher. Outside, there is a spiral staircase that leads up to mezzanine.

Seapoint, Warrenpoint

Also on the ground floor is the dining room, an ideal place to entertain guests with its beautiful decorative touches from the ceiling rose, picture railings and open fire with mahogany surround.

The decorative flourishes continue in the drawing room with its sea views from a bay window, a view that can also be enjoyed from the ballroom, which also has double doors leading to the outdoors. The mature gardens can also be accessed via the bar room, which also has outside access.

Ideal for family living, there is a shower room with marble-effect walls, heated towel rail, shower, built-in sink unit. The practical features continue with a utility room which is plumbed for washing.

A study, a space ideal for home working, completes the ground floor layout. Meanwhile, on the first floor there are five bedrooms — one of which has a Juliette balcony — a WC and two separate bathrooms — both of which boasts views out onto mezzanine and heated brass towel rail.

Seapoint, Warrenpoint

In addition, there is also the main bathroom with electric shower with marble tiling, ceramic sink with 'Balmoral' England brass taps, bay window, and bath with 'Balmoral' brass taps.

Prospective buyers have until September 30 to submit bids. For further information about the bidding process please contact the agents, Best Property Services, Newry, on 028 3026 6811