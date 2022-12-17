Comber apartment close to town centre and commuting routes is definitely not run of the Mill

A beautifully developed flat close to the town centre offers style and great design

Both bedrooms are well proportioned and could be used as one master

The open place kitchen/dining and living space is perfect for entertaining

The exterior of the apartment block

Enjoy apartment living at 22 Mill Manor in Comber, one of four flats in a recently constructed mansion house style.

Whether you’re downsizing, buying alone or in a couple, the property is fitted to a luxury showhouse specification and has a new home feel throughout.

Its location offers pedestrian access to Comber town centre, as well as a direct commuting route to Dundonald – a mere four miles away – and Belfast city.

The ground floor apartment overlooks a mill pond and contains a spacious bright living/dining room open plan design.

The kitchen contains an excellent range of modern high and low level units, plus integrated appliances (fridge/freezer, washer/dryer) and an island unit with quartz stone work top. There’s also recessed low voltage spotlighting and a ceramic tiled floor.

There are two bedrooms, currently converted into one master suite, and one room comes with a luxury shower room en suite.

There is an additional family bathroom featuring a contemporary white suite, illuminated touch-sensitive mirror and LED spotlighting.

With underfloor gas fired central heating and double glazed windows in PVC frames, this is a cosy space where a homeowner could really make their own.

The property comes with two allocated parking spaces plus the option of visitor parking. On site residents also have access to a residents only indoor swimming pool and gym, as well as an outside patio space.

Offers around £169,950. For more information contact Lindsay Fyfe & Company on 028 9187 1787 or 028 9181 3808