Comber apartment in property once owned by designer of the Titanic on the market for £400k

Luxury ground-floor home retains period features of the original building but adds a modern edge

The drawing room is full of original features

The master bedroom captures the essence of this period home

Steeped in history, the Linen Suite has all the grandeur of the original Grade II-listed Ardara House but with those all-important modern touches.

Dating back to 1872, the property was built by the Andrews family and was the birthplace of Thomas Andrews junior, the designer of the Titanic and the owner and managing director of Harland and Wolff shipyard.

His lush former home was sympathetically divided into six luxury apartments in 1988.

Currently on the market, the Linen Suite is one of the largest. It incorporates the impressive original main entrance and hallway, drawing room and dining room, which now forms part of the master bedroom suite.

Further improvements made recently include the addition of an oil-fired Aga range cooker, a luxury en suite and a second shower room.

Outside, there’s a curved and tree-lined driveway set in mature grounds, with allocated carport parking at the back of the house.

The extensive grounds, for all the flat owners to enjoy, offer well-maintained lawns bounded by rhododendron bushes and an abundance of trees.

There’s a recently added vegetable garden, which is great if you want to try growing your own food. You’ll also find a sheltered area for relaxing on a warm summer’s evening.

Located on the outskirts of Comber town centre on the Ballygowan Road, the Linen Suite is within walking distance of local amenities and close to commuter routes.

It includes two bedrooms — the master coming with an en suite shower room and built-in wardrobe — a drawing room, a reception hall, a modern kitchen, a cloakroom with a WC, a second shower room and a utility room.

Everywhere you look there are original features and high-quality woodwork, such as sash windows with working shutters and grand fireplaces.

A vestibule with chequered tile flooring leads to the reception and dining hall, a beautiful room that is finished with original solid Oregon pine strip flooring, ornate plaster works, cornicing and decorative frieze.

The original wood doors are surrounded by decorative architraves of a beauty you simply would not find today.

The drawing room is a bright and elegant space laden with original features, including a carved marble fireplace, ornate plaster, cornice and frieze and attractive sash bay windows with concealed blinds and the original shutters.

The floor in this room is also solid Oregon pine, and one wall is finished with hand-crafted panelling, with double mahogany doors with etched glazed panels leading to the kitchen.

This luxury space has been fitted with bespoke painted units in keeping with the period style of the apartment but with a lovely modern edge.

The bathroom contains up-to-the-minute luxury fittings

The grey Aga cooker takes pride of place in the kitchen, along with an island unit topped with granite.

There is a tall fridge, a freezer and a dishwasher, along with twin Belfast sinks.

This room also boasts original cornicing and window shutters, plus the solid Oregon strip pine floor found elsewhere.

The utility room is well designed, with built-in units and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

Both bedrooms are spacious, and the master captures the essence of this period home with a host of features including a stunning bay window, original cast-iron fireplace, sash windows with shutters and ornate plastering.

The en suite and the shower room that serves the second bedroom are both up-to-the-minute, coming with luxury fittings and feature tiling.

This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £399,950. Contact Agar Murdoch & Deane on 028 9187 2522