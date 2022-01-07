Comber family home is bright and beautiful

Nestled on a large corner site, 1 Lynnehurst Park is a beautiful home that ticks a lot of boxes says Stephanie Bell

The open plan living and dining area is ideal for entertaining. Photo: Truscott Photography

The family bathroom comes with a corner bath. Photo: Truscott Photography

A bespoke kitchen is at the property's centre. Photo: Truscott Photography

The location in Lynnehurst Park is one of the best in Comber for offering quiet leafy living that is close to all amenities and the main transport networks to Belfast, Newtownards and Bangor.

An exceptional home, it has been beautifully maintained and offers a bright and spacious layout with generous room for busy family life.

A bespoke kitchen open to a living and dining room is the centre of this fabulous property which also boasts two additional reception rooms, a ground-floor shower room, five bedrooms, master with en suite and a family bathroom.

A brick-paved driveway at the front offers parking for numerous vehicles and the house also has an integral double garage.

The gardens which surround the property are mature with lots of attractive planting.

The attention to detail is apparent on stepping into the bright hallway which is finished with modern ceramic tiled flooring and sleek interior wooden doors with double glass panelled doors opening to a spacious living/dining room. A feature sandstone fireplace takes centre stage in this dual aspect family space.

A second lounge is a cosy retreat featuring another modern fireplace and French doors leading out into the back garden.

The stunning bespoke kitchen is a real showstopper with a wall of glass looking out over the garden.

Sleek white gloss units are neatly fitted ceiling to floor around a large island unit looking out over the gardens and the living/dining area.

The latest in hi-tech appliances are all there including a Quooker instant hot water tap, a double oven, integrated microwave, larder cupboard, five-ring gas hob and space for an American-style fridge/freezer.

Velux windows add an extra dimension of style and light to what is already a contemporary family space.

There is also a designer feel to the ground-floor shower room which features a walk-in double frameless glass shower with feature black tiling and a sleek vanity unity with basin.

One of the five bedrooms is also on the ground floor looking out over the back of the property.

Upstairs and the master bedroom has been well finished with attractive fitted bespoke units and opens onto an en suite, with feature mosaic tiling adding a trendy touch. There is a vanity unit with basin and a rainfall shower.

Two of the remaining three bedrooms also boast a range of modern, bespoke, built-in storage.

The family bathroom is as immaculate as the rest of the house with a tiled corner shower and corner bath. There is a two-drawer vanity unit with sink and wall mirror.

The double garage with remote control up-and-over door completes the extensive accommodation. It houses a utility area with sink and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The exterior space is just as appealing, with extensive lawns to the back bordered by a rockery, mature hedging and trees. There is also a large patio for summer dining.

This family home is on the market for offers over £425,000. Contact John Minnis on 028 9187 1212