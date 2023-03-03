Cosy Tyrone abode offers elegant Georgian feel

1 Old Corn Mill Drive2, Killyman

Each of the three bedrooms is light and airy

Located in the heart of Tyrone within the small sanctuary of beautiful houses in the Old Corn Mill development, Killyman, this semi-detached property is modern, elegant and homely.

The heritage-style brick and natural slate, coupled with the composite front door and the fan light window above, creates a Georgian feel.

The interior is awash with light and high ceilings enhance a sense of spaciousness. The open plan kitchen decor is contemporary, with cream units and a wood effect counter. A Belfast sink takes pride of place and there’s ample room for a range style cooker.

Double doors lead to the living room, where cold winter evenings are something to look forward to for the future homeowners of this property, thanks to the multi-fuel stove with its promise of cosy nights enjoyed in front of a roaring fire.

There are three bedrooms. The master bedroom boasts a shower room, a built-in double wardrobe, and double panel radiator. The en suite is beautifully finished with colourful geo print tiles, and the corner shower has dual waterfall showerhead attachments.

The main bathroom’s piece de resistance is a freestanding bath with chrome claw feet detail and a telephone shower head. There is also a downstairs toilet which features a tiled floor, heated towel rail and pedestal style sink.

1 Old Corn Mill Drive benefits from a high energy efficiency rating B85. Externally, a full enclosed tarmacked driveway has ample space for multiple cars. There’s a generous garden space to the front and side of the house, and a sandstone patio area that’s the perfect place to entertain guests at a summer barbeque or other gathering.

​On the market for £182,500. For more information contact Joyce Clarke Estate Agents on 028 3833 1111.