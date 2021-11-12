Cottage industry: Portaferry property comes with income opportunity – and space for a hot tub

Dating back to the 1880s, Derry Farm in Portaferry has a period charm in a great setting that is undoubtedly hard to find, belying some secret modern amenities that add a certain appeal to this type of property.

This type of original thatch stone-built cottage at 3 Ballyrusley Road is one of just a few still in existence and along with their rare appeal, has been made increasingly popular through the cottagecore aesthetic which promotes simple living, a love of walks through the countryside and berry-picking.

It might not be a trend that’s realistic for everyday life but this two-storey cottage certainly is, set on two acres and benefitting from four bedrooms as well as extensive outbuildings. It’s currently on the market for offers around £750,000 with Carolyn Edgar Homes.

Outbuildings include a one bedroom annexe which is currently functioning as a successful holiday rental and providing income for the owner, as well as a bakery onsite that was once used as a business, plus an office for your home-working needs.

It’s not all work at Derry Farm, however — this cottage currently plays host to a hot tub in a covered area, perfect for evenings come winter or leading into the summer, a weekend with friends and family to enjoy those countryside views.

Stables and a barn onsite also have planning permission for residential conversion to three-bedroom accommodation, adding no end of potential to this property. Another rental property, a countryside retreat or an art studio for those who are so inclined — you decide.

And that’s just the surrounding areas — the interior of this cottage enjoys period features throughout and the style of the current owner is in keeping with the calming aesthetic that is so popular at the moment. While currently in a contemporary style, there’s always the opportunity to furnish the Farm in a traditional fashion in keeping with its origins with such a stylish blank canvas.

It will be no surprise the cottage has been featured in home and country publications and named in the 25 Most Beautiful Homes magazine.

Carolyn Edgar of Carolyn Edgar Homes said: “The property is unusual as it is one of a few thatched cottages in Northern Ireland. Dating back to the 1800s it’s set in an idyllic site of circa 2 acres.”

Ms Edgar pointed to the multi-purpose current use of the property to generate income for the owners as providing an ideal opportunity in the future.

She added: “There are so many original features and has been restored by the current owners offering a mix of old-world charm and contemporary living accommodation. There is currently no other property like this on the market.”

Inside, it’s all sash windows and wooden floors, with a range in the kitchen in keeping with the overall feel of the property. It’s along about the angles with this property — many of the rooms are shaped by the eaves of the building and have plenty of nooks and crannies.

Somehow, they don’t take away from the light and bright feeling of this cottage, thanks in no small part to the use of complimentary colours and furnishings by the current owner. In the bedrooms, those lower ceilings add a feeling of cosiness and intimacy that only adds to that feeling of privacy in this home.

Overlooking the idyllic gardens to the front, the main cottage enjoys a view of a cobbled sun terrace to enjoy that countryside panorama as well as the charming surroundings of the cottage. Adding a further element of seclusion to the rear, the cottage is the only one that overlooks that large but well-maintained courtyard and further afield to unspoilt countryside. There’s an original well and stream running to the bottom of the garden, which has been meticulously taken care of. The new owner will have a copse of local tea trees to enjoy as well as fruit and vegetables.

That may be enough to dissuade you from ever leaving the house but nearby, there are other opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors — from sailing on the Strangford Lough to cycling, fishing, walking and bird watching. Newtownards is only 20 minutes away so if you’re looking for a change of pace, the bustle of a town isn’t far away from your own slice of heaven.

Contact Carolyn Edgar Homes for more information