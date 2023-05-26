Country home in Comber put on market for £750,000

Comber’s 21 Ballyalton Road on the nose for horse lovers

This beautiful four bedroom country home enjoys uninterrupted views of the Mourne Mountains and Strangford Lough.

Accessed via a private lane, if you’re an equine lover, this may be the property for you, as it contains a stable block for four horses, a five-acre field fenced into paddocks and a sand menage.

High quality finishes can be noted throughout, from the feature stone fireplace in the drawing room — alongside a cast iron woodburning stove — to the Amtico flooring and cornice detailing.

The sunroom has a vaulted ceiling, underfloor heating and its UPVC double glaze door opens onto the patio.

The dining room is great for entertaining. If you’re picturing polished granite worktops, an inset enamel sink, amenities such as dishwasher and range cooker, you’re on the money. The kitchen also has a seating or dining space with a cosy woodburning stove.

The principal bedroom offers a floor to ceiling window overlooking the front garden — and those impressive views to Strangford Lough. Its ensuite shower room has a contemporary white suite and bespoke walnut vanity unit. A walk-in dressing room has a door to the bedroom wing. There are an additional two bedrooms, each with wardrobes.

Outside, there is a double garage with loft storage. The garden is ideal for al fresco dining with plenty of places to relax.

Offers around £750,000. For more information contact Rodgers & Browne on 028 9042 1414