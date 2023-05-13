Country living at its best with family property for sale in Strangford

56a Drumroe Road is a gem of a family property in Strangford with space to adapt to your own needs

A multi fuel stove will keep the lounge cosy

This family home offers rural views on a private site — with flexible accommodation. Currently comprising a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, plus three additional bedrooms, the space could be adapted as to the homeowners’ needs.

A solid wooden floor greets you at the entrance hall. There’s also the potential to convert the roofspace, subject to relevant planning approvals.

The living room is home to a Clearview multi fuel stove with hand carved oak mantle, while the kitchen/dining area houses a range of high and low level units and integrated appliances.

A sun room offers ample natural light

An additional multi-fuel stove can be found in this space, as well as doors to the sun room and utility room.

One of the bedrooms allows access to a partly floored roofspace and two come with laminated wooden flooring.

The family bathroom includes a four-piece contemporary suite and underfloor heating.

Externally, the garden area contains stone outbuildings, which could be used for home offices or studios.

A stoned driveway to the front offers gardens with mature shrubs and trees, while there’s an area comprising raised vegetable beds and a small orchard.

A range of schools and recreational options are all within easy commuting distance.

On the market for £299,950. For more information contact Ulster Property Sales (Downpatrick) on 028 4461 4101