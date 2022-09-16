Cranagh View property offers stunning views across the River Bann

24 Cranagh View Road hosts beautifully bright and spacious rooms from along the river

Located on the edge of Coleraine heading towards Portstewart, 24 Cranagh View Road is a truly outstanding four to five bedroom semi-detached home which is immaculately presented and has been finished to an exacting standard throughout.

This is a fantastic and one off opportunity to acquire a fabulous family home of exceptional design and quality all round.

Constructed in 2021, the property extends to approximately 1,800 sq ft of luxury living space.

Located in a development of mainly family residences, the property has been designed with modern themes offering a warm and stylish atmosphere in every room.

Internally the property is both bright and spacious and has been creatively and beautifully presented by the current owners creating a contemporary flow.

A modern kitchen awaits the homeowner

The entrance hall comes with understairs storage cupboard, and off the hall is a separate WC.

Get a warm welcome in the lounge with its wood burning stove with granite surround and hearth.

Moving into the kitchen and dining area, you’ll be greeted with a space that’s filled with a multitude of amenities. These include a bowl and half single drainer sink unit, high and low level built in units set in granite worktop and upstands and an island set in granite worktop with seating below.

Additionally, there’s an integrated Beko oven and ceramic hob with stainless steel extractor fan above with lights and granite splashback, integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher, saucepan drawers, shelving and larder cupboard.

PVC French doors lead to the rear garden with views across River Bann, Coleraine Marina and countryside. A utility room is plumbed for automatic washing machine and tumble dryer.

24 Cranagh View Road, Coleraine

Upstairs, there’s a lounge or fifth bedroom depending on the homeowner’s specification. The room comes with built in storage, a range of cupboard space and sliding doors to a paved patio area.

The principal bedroom – with triple built in wardrobe and shelving – has an en suite including walk in shower with rainfall system and a basin in vanity unit. The family bathroom is home to a contemporary white suite.

The additional bedrooms are found on the second floor, one of which comes with a dressing room and en suite shower room.

The remaining two bedrooms also have generous storage options.

A wood burning stove keeps the lounge warm

Externally the property offers private parking to front and side and to the rear benefits from an extensive decking area with fabulous views of Coleraine Marina, River Bann and the Ballycairn area across the river.

In terms of location, Number 24 is literally next door to the former Coleraine Yacht Club and marina and is within very close proximity to Portstewart.

Offers over £459,950. For more information, contact Armstrong Gordon & Co on 028 7083 2000