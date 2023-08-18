Dazzling £285k apartments in historic Belfast house promise country living near the big city

Prepare to be dazzled by the West House at Belvoir Park. Combining the best in Edwardian architecture with the modernity that a 2023 homeowner desires, West House reflects the traditional design and construction of the surrounding buildings. Classical yet contemporary, this is one location that is a must-visit.

West House was first opened in 1926, built originally to offer accommodation for nurses working in Belfast. It was designed by James R Young, and is one of the many buildings created by the Young and Mackenzie architectural firm — playing a prominent role in the creation of the city as we know it today.

For those wishing to connect with history, there are seven immaculately designed homes, each featuring modern fixtures of the highest quality. You’ll experience countryside living while being only a short distance from Belfast city centre.

Courtyard at the West House

The impressive show apartment is currently up for sale, with further apartments soon to be released.

The show apartment price includes all furnishings.

There’s plenty to entertain and enthral just a short walk from your doorstep including independent boutiques and convenience stores, with prestigious restaurant throughout the Lisburn and Ormeau areas. Culture fans will rest assured that they’ll be close to Botanic Gardens and the Ulster Museum.

Equally, it’s clear that West House is ideally placed for those who love spending time in nature, situated close to Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park and Belvoir Park Forest.

The West House at Belvoir Park

For those needing to travel, the location is within easy access to excellent transportation links such as George Best City Airport and motorway links.

Security is paramount with West House. With intruder alarms, locking windows and a multi-locking front door, homeowners can benefit from peace of mind.

Its high levels of thermal insulation and gas-fired central heating ensure warmth and efficiency.

When it comes to fittings in the show apartment, there’s much to enjoy.

Inside the show apartment

The luxury kitchen come with high quality units and a choice of traditional/contemporary doors in a range of colours, all with stainless steel handles. Soft closing drawers and doors keep the environment calm and classic, while branded integrated appliances will include a four-zone ceramic hob, eye level electric single over, combination microwave oven, dishwasher and fridge/freezer.

Inside the show apartment

A utility room will, where applicable, will have units with laminate worktops and upstands.

Where applicable, there’ll also be a freestanding washing machine and tumble dryer.

In terms of bathrooms and en-suites, contemporary white sanitary ware may be on the cards, alongside feature black shower tray, doors and fittings and framed wash hand basin. Thermostatic bar showers with dual heads, with rain drench and separate hand-held fittings abound.

Inside the show apartment

All walls will be painted light grey matt emulsion, with ceilings and woodwork to be painted white, a classic, sophisticated colour combination. White painted internal doors come with quality brushed stainless-steel ironmongery.

There is a comprehensive range of electrical light fittings and electrical sockets throughout with double socket with USB port to living area and bedrooms as well as TV points in the same spaces.

Inside the show apartment

Externally, the lawns are turfed and landscaped communal areas incorporating planting, hedging and shrubbery, with a feature landscaped communal courtyard area. Designated car parking and visitor spaces, a communal dual electric car charging point and bike and bin storage complete the offering.

On the market for £285,000. Show apartment times are by private appointment. Contact Simon Brien’s south Belfast office on 028 9066 8888 for more information