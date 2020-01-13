Detached country home in Down with breathtaking views of Mournes goes on market for £500,000

A Co Down country home with breathtaking panoramic views of the countryside - including the Mourne Mountains - has gone on the market for £500,000.

Templerise, a detached rural residence surrounded by beautiful gardens, is situated in a hamlet between Carryduff, Saintfield, Lisburn and Ballynahinch.

Located in Temple, the five-bedroom property comes with an art studio, luxury bathroom and spacious dining areas, with most rooms offering spectacular vistas of some of Northern Ireland's most beloved natural beauty landmarks - the Mournes and Slieve Croob.

The residence, as it is now, was built on from an original cottage which is now used as an office on the ground floor.

However, the layout is flexible and could easily be used for self-contained accommodation, if so desired.

The main building itself offers a family room complete with cast-iron fireplace and double doors opening onto a patio into a garden.

The residence also boasts a high-spec fitted kitchen complete with a Rayburn oil-fired range and integrated appliances.

The well-presented home's layout - comprising around 2,600sq ft - covers two floors, with the ground boasting a lounge layout ideal for family life, as well as a guest bedroom with en suite shower room.

Upstairs, the property offers three more bedrooms - all of which are well-proportioned with the master bedroom an en suite - along with an attic, which is being used as sleeping accommodation.

On the first floor is also an art studio, the perfect area for artists keen to capture the surrounding landscape on canvas - including the property's own sprawling site.

The delightful and mature gardens extend to nearly 0.7 acres and provide many outside areas to relax and enjoy the views.

Beyond that, there is a paddock of nearly one acre, which can be easily accessed from the site, as well as a large barn which could be used as stable block or garage.

Those keen to enjoy the scenic surroundings can take advantage of two golf courses located nearby, while commuters can access public transport with regular bus routes to Belfast and Newcastle.

A property that offers all the benefits of rural life, situated off a discreet and private laneway, but with the convenience of shops and restaurants nearby, this listing is a highly impressive country home and grounds.

