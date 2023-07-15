Detached property in Craigavon offers spacious living that can be adjusted to suit your style

The Ross boasts spacious living in a home that can be adjusted to suit homebuyer’s style preferences

Situated in a beautiful development in Craigavon, The Ross, 45 Dickson's Wood is a four-bedroom detached home perfect for family living.

Listed with a price of over £222,500, this residence is stylishly presented, with spacious rooms that make it an ideal property for practical and modern family living. Installed with energy efficient natural gas-fired central heating system, this home also boasts excellent insulation, and a wood-burning stove located in a living space.

The Ross, 45 Dickson's Wood offers a open space for new buyers

Located on the ground floor, the well-proportioned kitchen, decked out in a traditional style, boasts a good range of units and solid worktops, including up-stands and finished with splash-backs positioned behind the cooker. The kitchen also comes complete with slow close doors and drawers, and has appliances including hob, oven, fridge, freezer, dishwasher and extractor hood — all of which come with a 12-month warranty. In addition there a stainless steel sink and drainer and home buyers have a choice of two tap sets.

The Ross, 45 Dickson's Wood

Completing the layout there is a utility area plumbed for a washing machine and tumble dryer; there’s also additional storage and sink/drainer facilities (where applicable). There is scope for a buyer to select the choice of floor tiles in the kitchen and utility areas where applicable.

Throughout the bathroom, ensuite and downstairs WC, there are contemporary white sanitary ware with chrome fittings, a four-piece suite including shower (thermostatically controlled) located in the main bathroom, as well as recessed lighting with scope to be customised with a choice of floor tiling.

Customisation extends to other aspects of internal decor; carpets to lounge, stairs, landing and bedrooms, ﬂoor tiles to hall, kitchen, bathroom and cloakroom, internal walls and ceilings painted along with internal woodwork, internal doors with period ironmongery, painted moulded skirting and architrave.

Other features installed are a smoke, heat and carbon monoxide detectors that are operated via the mains supply, as well as a comprehensive range of electrical points, sockets, television and telephone points.

The Ross, 45 Dickson's Wood

Externally, the home is finished with either a traditional brick or contemporary render finish with natural stone effect lintels to front entrance door surround, uPVC double glazed windows that are energy efficient. The outside will also boast paved patio areas, feature external lighting, front and rear garden sown out in seed, enclosed rear garden and outside tap.

Reassuringly, there is also a 10-year structural warranty in place.

For more information please contact Joyce Clarke Estate Agent on 028 3833 1111.