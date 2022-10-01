Diarmuid Gavin: how to maintain a luscious lawn

Now is the time to reseed bald patches in the grass, scarify, and remove any fallen leaves

It’s been a dry summer and lawns are the first to show signs of stress, changing from emerald green to an insipid yellow. Deciduous trees have also prematurely shed some leaves in advance of autumn. However, lawns are remarkably robust, and with recent rain, most will have bounced back by now. Some will need a little more coaxing back to life and now’s a good time to repair bald patches and do some annual maintenance. A well-maintained lawn throughout the year that is healthy and vigorous will be more able to withstand periods of stress and drought.