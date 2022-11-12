Diarmuid Gavin: How to prepare your garden for winter

Clear dead leaves, fill planting gaps with elegant evergreens, pack up your tools and get inspired for next year

Laurels are best used in larger spaces at the boundaries of the garden or as screens when you need to hide unsightly buildings

As we move into late autumn, the weather has been mild and the garden is throwing up some surprises with roses, dahlias and geraniums still producing some flowers. While it’s not too cold, it’s a good time to get out into the garden and potter about. If you can muster up the energy and enthusiasm, you may be pleasantly surprised how uplifting it can be. The main job is clearing up dead leaves, overgrown branches and dead perennials.