Diarmuid Gavin: my guide to cultivating terrific tulips

These beautiful, colourful bulbs brighten up our gardens – and our lives – every springtime

How do you like your tulips? They can be grown as part of a mixed border, providing jewel-like colours in the months of April and May. Helen Dillon famously grew them in galvanised dustbins in her Ranelagh garden in Dublin — these candy-coloured displays were wheeled out to prominent positions when they were in full flower and removed backstage once they went over.