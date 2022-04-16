Diarmuid Gavin on how to add a little alpine elegance to your garden

Small but mighty, these marvellous mountain plants look great growing in wall cracks and retro rockeries

On a recent visit to the garden centre, I was drawn to a delicious sweet clove scent emanating from a group of small plants. They were dwarf garden pinks — ‘Pink Kisses’ — only a couple of inches high but full of personality, and they got me thinking about the beauty of small alpine plants and how to incorporate these in a garden.