Diarmuid Gavin on how to add a little alpine elegance to your garden

Small but mighty, these marvellous mountain plants look great growing in wall cracks and retro rockeries

Aubrieta loves to grow on old stone walls

Diarmuid Gavin

On a recent visit to the garden centre, I was drawn to a delicious sweet clove scent emanating from a group of small plants. They were dwarf garden pinks — ‘Pink Kisses’ — only a couple of inches high but full of personality, and they got me thinking about the beauty of small alpine plants and how to incorporate these in a garden.