Diarmuid Gavin shares the best blooms and finest foliage for your May garden display

Watch your garden awaken in May as luxuriant lilacs, pretty peonies and fantastic ferns all spring to life

May is a wonderful time in the life of a garden. Sunshine and temperatures become more dependable with the passing of the cold frosts, and plants in the garden are at various stages of waking up, in full foliage or starting to blossom. Deciduous trees are producing fresh green leaves, and beech hedges turn from rusty brown to apple green. The gold rush of summer is yet to come but this time of year is full of promise.