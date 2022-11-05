Diarmuid Gavin’s top tips for how to improve the quality of your soil

For a thriving garden, you have to find the right balance of organic matter, minerals and living organisms

I’m in the process of creating a green in Sligo with the RTÉ DIY SOS team, and as I walk around the suburban plot, the ground squelches underneath. When it rains, it takes an age for the puddles of water to drain away…and all of this tells me work needs to be done to condition the soil if I want to plant a good range of species to delight all year round.