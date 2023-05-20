Dungannon apartment has ground floor sophistication

1 Calendine Wilds is a fantastic apartment in Dungannon

Each of the three bedrooms is spacious

The space is open to decoration

The lounge is cosy but chic

The lounge is home to a wall mounted electric fire

The lounge opens to the kitchen and dining spaces

The fitted kitchen comes with a host of amenities

The ground floor apartment has a wealth of amenities and attention to design is paramount.

From the polished porcelain tiled floor in the front entrance — as well as cleaning communal cupboard — to the well designed entrance hall, number one would be an ideal home for someone looking to get onto the property market.

The lounge is home to a stylish wall mounted electric fire and television and power points. PVC French doors lead to the enclosed rear garden.

Turning to the kitchen/dining space, the modern fitted kitchen comes with a variety of high and low level units. LED kickboard lighting and concealed lighting under high level units ensure you’ll always find what you’re searching for.

Amenities include integrated fridge/freezer and built-in Beko electric oven with ceramic hob. There’s also a one-and-a-half bowl stainless steel sink unit with mixer tapes and glass splash back. The space is plumbed for an automatic washing machine.

There are three bedrooms, the principal one with a walk-in wardrobe. Each have television and power points and laminated wooden flooring.

The family bathroom is home to a white contemporary suite with chrome fittings.

Outside, there is an enclosed garden with privacy fencing and gate access to a designated car parking space. A brick paved pathway leads to a communal bin area.

From £114,950. For more information contact Maneely & Co Ltd Estate Agents (Cookstown) on 028 8676 3265