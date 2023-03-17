East Belfast home offers style and luxury for £220k pricetag

This stunning three-bedroom property, 8 Chesham Crescent, styled in a modern — yet welcoming — way lies off the Ravenhill Road in trendy east Belfast.

With an asking price of £219,950, and striking interiors throughout, this home underwent a double extension in 2019 and as a result, this property’s layout now offers practical living in beautiful surroundings.

The home opens into the entrance hall where nearby there is a cloak room with WC — all finished to a very high standard.

The original kitchen was transformed into a utility room with a difference: there is now space for an American fridge freezer, as well as superb built-in storage and seating area.

Completing the ground-floor layout is the fantastically decorated living room with walnut Herringbone flooring — finished with feature walls. Opening into the spacious and contemporary kitchen, the stylish features continue with custom-made units, along with dual ovens, induction hob with overhead extraction and central island with seating area.

Other finishing interior elements include: imported hammered copper sink with copper taps and separate spray, beautiful feature ceiling light with exposed filament style bulbs.

Meanwhile, on the first floor there is a large master suite with a double bedroom and en-suite shower room. Size elsewhere is also generous; the second room is also a very comfortable double room and is finished in white painted wall panelling and green painted feature walls.

Finishing the sleeping areas, the third bedroom has been designed as a bedroom and/or walk-in wardrobe, fitted with a Murphy bed and storage units.

Outside, at the rear of the home is a spacious south-westerly seating area that boasts a garden area with raised decked seating area — an ideal place to entertain family and guests during the warmer weather.

In recent years the property has seen significant improvements such as a new damp proof course, new solid floors on the ground floor, new gas central heating system with Hive heating controls, high efficiency glazing, rewiring, new fuse board — as well as new plumbing — making a solid purchase for homebuyers.

Prospective buyers will be delighted to know — given how stylish this property is — that the home can be bought turnkey with all the fixtures, fittings and furniture.

To arrange a viewing please contact Gerard McClinton on 90 992884.