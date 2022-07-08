East Belfast luxury in suburbia with ideal mix of original features and modern appliances

Most of the five bedrooms offer views of Belfast

The property is blessed with generously sized rooms

This special family home has been specified to the highest of standards of finish throughout. Couple this with the location — an elevated site in one of Belfast’s most sought after addresses — and you’ve a little piece of luxury in east Belfast suburbia.

Backing onto Stormont Estate, the property is easy walking distance from some of Belfast's leading schools and leisure amenities. It is also conveniently located to George Best City Airport and access to the city centre via local bus routes.

Buying local is made easy thanks to the nearby Belmont Road and Ballyhackamore, as well as a selection of tasty cafes and restaurants.

You’re welcomed into an entrance hall with corniced ceiling and ample under stairs storage.

There are two reception rooms, and a large open plan fitted kitchen with dining area which works well as the focal point of this modernised and welcoming family home.

The open plan dining area and kitchen makes entertaining easy

Both the drawing and family rooms come with fireplace/stove, with the latter offering pleasing garden views.

As stated, the kitchen and casual dining area comes complete with a full range of high and low level units and polished granite work surfaces. A central island unit offers easy of serving meals, as does the cream Aga, microwave, dishwasher and stainless steel sink unit.

The accompanying utility room is plumbed for washing machine and is home to the gas boiler.

The property has generous family accommodation including five bedrooms, including a master bedroom with ensuite facilities and triple aspect windows.

Three of the bedrooms have views overlooking Stormont Buildings and grounds. One of these has built-in wardrobes.

The family bathroom is home to a white suite of comprising roll top freestanding bath with mixer taps and shower fitment and fully tiled shower cubicle.

Access to the roof space on this landing is via folding ladder.

To the front is ample parking in a recently refurbished driveway with path to the rear onto a paved patio and generous gardens laid in lawns which have been tastefully planted to give plenty of lawn space.

5 Cloverhill Park, Belfast

An attached garage comes with a remote controlled roller door.

Asking price is £775,000. This superb home is sure to attract a lot of interest so early viewing is recommended. For more information contact Simon Brien Residential on 028 9059 5555