East Belfast property is ideal for growing family

Each of the three bedrooms have UPVC double glazing, carpet and radiators

The living room comes with an open fire

Located on Rosetta Road, number 22 is a well proportion semi-detached home offering almost 1,300 sq ft of accommodation.

With three generous bedrooms, two reception spaces and two bathrooms, there’s plenty of space for a family.

This is coupled with a large 68 ft garden with two paved seating areas outside, perfect for entertaining.

Close to schools and shopping, including Forestside Shopping Centre, Rosetta is also minutes from the Cregagh and Ormeau Roads and their bustling cafe culture.

The city centre is easily accessible via public transport if you choose to leave the car at home.

Bought in 2014, number 22 has undergone extensive refurbishment and redecoration with some of the new works including water mains, fitted kitchen, internal doors and four-piece bathroom suite.

The frontage now benefits from multi vehicle off-street parking.

The living and dining rooms come with laminate wooden flooring and UPVC double glazed windows. The former also houses a fireplace with open fire.

22 Rosetta Road, Belfast

The kitchen offers a farmhouse-style stable door to the rear garden, plus impressive fitted cream units with wooden effect worktops. There’s space for a fridge freezer, range oven and dishwasher.

A pine staircase will bring you upstairs to three bedrooms, each with UPVC double glazing, carpet and radiators. Each also have new internal doors while one bedroom has built-in mirrored slide robes.

Externally, there is an oil fired central boiler house with plumbing for washing machine and tumble dryer.

​Offers around £259,950. For more information or to book a viewing, contact Gerard McClinton Estate Agent on 028 9099 2884