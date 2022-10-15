Elegant family property in Lurgan on the market for £770k offers privacy and style

Residence available in exclusive area of Lurgan is a perfect family rural home

A truly elegant and striking residence, 5 Solitude Meadows in Lurgan — a five-bedroom detached property — is situated in an exclusive cul-de-sac and comes with a price tag of £770,000.

Created with families mind, this impressive home boasts 4,000sq ft of living space, with stylish finishes in the mould of a classic countryside residence and many ornate period features that blend seamlessly with contemporary design.

The overall result is an exquisitely presented home of immense character that is sure to attract the most discerning of prospective home buyers.

Situated among beautifully presented mature gardens — full of well-positioned trees and shrubs.

Constructed in 2001 to high standards, entering the home visitors are greeted by a stunning marble fireplace and a magnificent wrought iron and stainless-steel staircase — all showcased by natural light coming in from the large sash windows and 12ft-high ceilings.

On the ground floor, there is a drawing room that has a tranquil feel thanks to a slate fireplace wall with Italian marble floor tiles. Completing the layout is the splendid view via three large windows that overlook the front and side gardens.

5 Solitude Meadows

Nearby, there is an elegant formal dining room with lots of natural light cascading through two sets of French double doors. And in keeping with modern living, the room also extends through to the kitchen and dining area — enhancing an open space feel — ideal for entertaining.

Quite simply, this layout was created to be the heart of this family home; the kitchen and dining area was designed to maximise as much light as possible from the sunroom area — along with floor-to-ceiling glazed doors.

On a practical level there is an abundance of units in the kitchen – which is finished to a high standard with sleek, black granite worktops and kitchen island.

Completing the living areas is the family lounge — the perfect space for teenagers or it could be transformed into a children’s playroom. And it enjoys a lovely view via the double aspect window. It also has a indoor-outdoor feel due to its access to a patio area.

5 Solitude Meadows

Meanwhile, the first floor offers the same character, charm and views as the ground level with the best views looking out over the property’s grounds reserved for the main bedroom’s delightful balcony — the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or evening glass of wine.

Not to be outdone, the remaining four bedrooms are all generous in size and are filled with natural light and warmth and they all benefit from en suite bathrooms and built-in wardrobes.

Outside, the Courtyard with is extremely private and perfectly positioned and can be accessed from the kitchen and formal dining room — ideal for some al fresco dining.

Elsewhere, there are two garages as well as a separate apartment — a modern one-bedroom dwelling on the ground floor that would suit older children or could be used as a secluded home office.

Viewing is strictly appointment only and for further information please contact Kingham Property Specialists on 02838348383.